THQ Nordic & Rainbow Studios Announce "MX vs ATV All Out Anniversary Edition"

Vienna, Austria and Phoenix, AZ – February 14, 2019. – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the MX vs ATV All Out release with a massive reward for off-road racing fans. A special, anniversary edition of the game that includes all of the most popular DLC from 2018 will be available on March 12th for $29.99! MX vs ATV All Out Anniversary Edition includes DLC track packs Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT, Hometown MX Nationals and Slash’s Snakepit! A staggering 15 additional tracks plus ALL the bikes, ATV’s, UTV’s, gear, Supercross, private compound and massive open environments that made MX vs ATV All Out the complete off-road racing experience!

What’s new in the Anniversary Edition?

– Ricky Carmichael Farm – GOAT: Two Supercross, one Nationals, one Waypoint, and 2 Opencross tracks PLUS multiple trails in Freeride!

– Slash’s Snake Pit: Three of the largest Supercross tracks in MX vs ATV history PLUS and FMX area!

– Hometown MX Nationals: The most authentic outdoors tracks! Four, huge Nationals tracks and 2 Freeride environments to explore with different time of day variations.

Visit MXvsATV.com for more information.

About THQ Nordic:

For our official boilerplate, please visit our website: https://thqnordic.com/company/about