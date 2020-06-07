MX Locker’s CEO Talks About Their Founding and New Online Website

Ryan Amoils, owner of MX Locker, talks about the launch of their new website - mxlocker.com - The Marketplace of Motocross. MX Locker is an increasingly popular website for the motocross community; allowing motocross enthusiasts from around the world to buy and sell their own riding gear, bike parts and bikes. While many still browse eBay and other auction sites, MX Locker has streamlined the process: empowering users to buy and sell items quickly and easily. Their new site recently launched, and the site’s founder, Ryan Amoils, talks a bit more about the company and his exciting vision for the future.





Founding MX Locker and the inspiration behind the company.

“Before starting MX Locker, I always had an interest in buying and selling, but my true passion was for the sport of motocross. In 2015 when I was in high school, I really wanted Seven MX Gear, but could not afford to pay the full retail price. I found a couple of sets sold in bulk on eBay, and realized: “Hey, I could sell three of these sets, then keep two for myself”. I then realized that there is clearly a market for used motocross gear, however, no dedicated platform existed. Within a couple of months, I started an Instagram, created a website, and expanded my motocross network to start selling used motocross gear throughout the moto community. That was really the beginning of how MX Locker was founded 5 years ago.”

With their recently launched new website, Ryan explains their increasing online community:

Yeah! So up until around 5 months ago we were the only seller on our site, as it had not transitioned to being a full community marketplace. I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring in the moto community and allow individual sellers to post their own products on our site earning cash for themselves. Opening up our site to become a multi-vendor marketplace has brought a wider variety of products to the moto community.

MX Locker just expanded their website to include bikes for sale, other than just parts and riding gear.

Our main mission at MX Locker is to create a central marketplace for the moto community, to really find anything dirt bike related. Our bikes for sale section allows users from around the country to filter by state, brand, and model to find the exact bike they are looking for. Listings are completely free and all sales are handled outside the site as users fill out an inquiry form which is directly emailed to the seller. It was really cool to see a user sell a bike within a day of launching this new platform!

Justin Starling’s AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey Energy FC250 that recently went up for sale on MX Locker

Ryan mentions the community they are building and how the fees on the site work.

We charge a fee that is very nominal, and the lowest on the web for the services we provide. If you are listing riding gear or bike parts, our platform is free to list! We only charge a transaction fee of 4% + processing fees when there is a sale. If you are listing a dirt bike for sale, that section is completely free. What makes MX Locker unique is our inventory and our community. We are more than a commerce platform; we are building the site to become the global hub for the dirt bike community.

Since its founding, Ryan touches on the impact they have had on the community and some of his favorite work since founding the company.

The entire journey has been so much fun, and I have learned so much along the way. Having an impact on a community has definitely been one of the best things. I have worked closely with Lori at Road 2 Recovery where we did a big fundraiser for Jessy Nelson with our #IRIDE4JESSY T-Shirts and are continuing to raise money for Road 2 Recovery through our donate page.





















Being able to help a lot of privateers go racing has also been an awesome milestone. For the Supercross season we were a sponsor of the PR-MX Supercross Team. Our platform has also allowed a lot of weekend warriors to afford some top of the line equipment by for example, buying slightly used boots at a fraction of the cost, making the sport more affordable for them. Just recently we also had a seller on our site message us describing how thankful he was for the site, and being able to sell his motocross gear for extra cash. He mentioned his dad got laid off from his job due to the pandemic, so it is amazing to see our platform having an impact on the community.





MX Locker was a sponsor of the PR-MX team for the 2020 Supercross season

Lastly, Ryan explains MX Locker’s plans for the future.

“I actually just graduated college last year and have finally been able to shift focus to MX Locker full time. As such, I have been working hard with my team to create more value for our users. We’re currently in development of our mobile app for iPhone and Android which we are very excited to launch in the upcoming months. We also want to hear from the motocross community as to what they would like to see in a buying and selling platform as we continue to add new features to the site based on user feedback. I’m excited for the future and the continuing growth of the MX Locker community in the upcoming years.

Images from MX Locker Instagram feed

Where to find MX Locker?

www.mxlocker.com

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube