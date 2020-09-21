Live Tomorrow: 2021 GASGAS Digital Model Launch

- Bike Checks
You can watch along with us as GASGAS releases their model line up and perhaps some racing team info (?)!
The GASGAS MY2021 line-up marks the start of an exciting new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles. And tomorrow’s the day we launch our new generation of performance offroad motorcycles.
Joining the PIERER Mobility Group a little under one-year ago, we’ve worked tirelessly to reactivate the brand and ensure a complete line-up of vibrant motocross, enduro, cross country and trial bikes, which we can’t wait to share with you.
Get on the gas tomorrow, September 22 at 17.00 CET.
stillwelding
9/21/2020 7:42 PM