PRESS RELEASE

Live Tomorrow: 2021 GASGAS Digital Model Launch 1

You can watch along with us as GASGAS releases their model line up and perhaps some racing team info (?)!

Klinger
9/21/2020 4:21 PM

GASGAS MOTORCYCLES DIGITAL 2021 MODEL LAUNCH

EXCITING ALL-NEW MOTOCROSS, ENDURO, CROSS COUNTRY AND TRIAL LINE-UP GOES LIVE TOMORROW!

The GASGAS MY2021 line-up marks the start of an exciting new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles. And tomorrow’s the day we launch our new generation of performance offroad motorcycles.

Joining the PIERER Mobility Group a little under one-year ago, we’ve worked tirelessly to reactivate the brand and ensure a complete line-up of vibrant motocross, enduro, cross country and trial bikes, which we can’t wait to share with you.

Get on the gas tomorrow, September 22 at 17.00 CET.



