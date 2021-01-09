Leatt 2022 Moto Gear Launch





CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, 1st September 2021 - Leatt is thrilled to launch their NEW 2022 Moto Gear Range – their sleekest, most stylish range to date. The range includes the 5.5 and 4.5 Jersey and Pants, as well as two exciting NEW kits emerge this year, the 4.5 Enduro Jersey and Pants and the 3.5 Ride Kit, which is also available in Junior.

Once again, through innovative problem-solving, thorough research and pro-rider testing, Leatt has introduced an impeccable new range – Leatt’s goal remaining that of constantly evolving their products to improve rider protection, comfort, and performance.

NEW 2022 RIDING GEAR

5.5 Jersey and 5.5 Pants

As top-of-the line gear, the 5.5 jersey has a light, breathable construction, with laser-cut ventilation to keep you at the perfect temperature all ride long. It has a tailored 360° stretch fit. The elbows feature perforated Brush Guard protection to help prevent snagging, the jersey also has welded seams at the cuffs and hems that are snug and comfortable.

Unsurpassed, the 5.5 pants are made of a durable Ripstop 360° stretch material that is virtually unbreakable, no matter how rough you ride.

When it comes to durability, the 5.5 pants feature an innovative internal Knee Brace System (IKS) that uses several material layers and is reinforced with full-grain leather to reduce wear and tear in those critical areas, and enhance bike grip, keeping you connected to your bike.

In the way of airflow, the pants are manufactured from MoistureCool stretch mesh with air channels for incredible ventilation. What’s more, they have an anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining for fresh airflow and odorless fun on the tracks.

Moreover, the pants have a pre-curved 360° stretch fit for added comfort, the waist has a micro-adjuster, side straps, and silicone grip to make sure the pants stay in place.

What’s more, the 5.5 pants have multi-row reinforced stitching for added durability and top-quality YKK Japanese-made zippers.

4.5 Jersey and 4.5 Pants

Next in line, you have the classic fit high-quality 4.5 Jersey, offering riders both superior practicality and comfort, made of the new MoistureCool 3D stretch mesh material with air channels for superb ventilation and comfort. So, you stay cool, whether riding for fun, practice or racing for long periods of time!

What’s more, the 4.5 pants are manufactured from ripstop material for long-lasting quality. They also feature top-quality YKK Japanese-made zippers, as well as a heavy-duty seat for extra precaution.

Last but not least, the 4.5 pants have super vented X-Flow mesh panels for cool airflow when the ride heats up.

4.5 Enduro Jersey and Pants

New for 2022 is the 4.5 Enduro Jersey and Pant, a great solution for those long rides where storage and durability is key. The Jersey has a comfortable classic fit and overlock stitched seams for long-lasting comfort.

Leatt has got you covered on both fronts with NEW Abrasion and snag resistant mesh panels in the chest and arms, with a MoistureCool stretch ventilated back.

The 4.5 Enduro pants have a pre-curved classic in-boot fit, perfect for pairing with Leatt’s NEW Enduro boots. These pants also feature cargo storage on both thighs and unique rear yoke storage pocket, with zipper vents for cooling down with some much-needed airflow when it gets hot.

Moreover, the pants feature ripstop stretch panels and a durable but lightweight ripstop seat, thigh and knees, so you can ride with absolute freedom of movement.

If that weren’t enough, they also feature multi-layer inner knee reinforcement with leather for superb bike grip. Meanwhile, the waist has a micro adjuster and 360°heavy duty silicone grip to prevent slipping.

All of the panels feature multi-row reinforced stitching for added durability, quality YKK zippers and anti-odor MoistureCool mesh lining to keep you cool while you go full throttle.

3.5 Ride Kit - Jersey & Pant Kit

Also new for 2022 is the 3.5 Ride Kit, a jersey and pant packaged as one that offers great quality at an amazing price.

The jersey has a classic tailored fit for exceptional comfort and allows you the choice to wear with or without protection.

Riders will love the new 3D stretch mesh material with air channels for remarkable ventilation and comfort.

The 3.5 pants have great durability and are pre-curved for a super cosy fit. They also feature breathable knit stretch panels with a mesh lining for wonderful airflow.

Furthermore, the pants feature a heavy-duty waist with a micro-adjuster and 360° heavy-duty silicone grip, padded knee construction and top-quality YKK Japanese-made zippers

Another great thing about this kit is it’s also available in Junior!







