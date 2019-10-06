Kreft Moto becomes WP Authorized Center

- Home
This partnership will benefit our current and future customers in multiple ways:
Kreft Moto strives to stand out from other suspension tuners with our scientific approach and by providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Adding WP’s endorsement and technical support will further reinforce our reputation as “The Best.”
If you ride MX, Enduro, or Off-Road and want to get the most out of your KTM or Husqvarna’s WP suspension, look no further than Kreft Moto.