Kreft Moto becomes WP Authorized Center

Bend, OR – Kreft Moto is excited to announce we have become a WP Authorized Center.

This partnership will benefit our current and future customers in multiple ways:

Sales and service of WP Pro Components.

Expedited procurement of WP spare parts and wear parts.

Additional expertise and knowledge for service and tuning of WP Suspension components.

Kreft Moto strives to stand out from other suspension tuners with our scientific approach and by providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Adding WP’s endorsement and technical support will further reinforce our reputation as “The Best.”

If you ride MX, Enduro, or Off-Road and want to get the most out of your KTM or Husqvarna's WP suspension, look no further than Kreft Moto.








