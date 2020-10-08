Ken Roczen to Miss 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

August 10th, 2020 – American Honda and Ken Roczen announced today that they have decided to have the German sit out the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series. In his place, Christian Craig will ride the factory CRF450R alongside Chase Sexton.

Over the course of the next few months, Roczen will focus on his family (wife Courtney is due with their first child in September), on giving his body time to fully recover from the health issues that have hampered him in recent seasons, and on resetting physically and mentally, with the ultimate objective of making a championship run at the 2021 AMA Supercross series.

“Taking this shortened outdoor season off was a very difficult decision, but I’m confident it’s what’s best for me and my team in the long run,” Roczen explained. “It will be good to regroup, let my body heal, enjoy this important experience with Courtney, and build back up for 2021. I’d like to thank my team and sponsors for having my back through this, and I look forward to supporting Chase and Christian from home this summer before once again doing my job the best I possibly can.”

“Of course we’re disappointed that we won’t have Ken in the pits and on the track for the upcoming outdoors season,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda’s Manager of Advertising & Motorcycle Sports. “He’s an important part of the Honda family, and it won’t be the same without him. That said, as a company and a team, we support Ken during this special time, and in his efforts to get back to full strength. We look forward to working closely with him during this period and attacking 2021 with him in top form.”