Kawasaki takes advantage of new lifestyle neighborhoods at 2019 AIMExpo

Not only is AIMExpo presented by Nationwide very happy to confirm that Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. will be attending the show in full force, but they will also embrace the new layout of the reimagined event showcasing the lifestyles that drive our industry's passion.Taking place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on September 26-29, the show is North America's most important trade and consumer event for the Powersport Industry. And new for 2019 is a brand new show floor layout, which incorporates a number of "neighborhoods" designed to reflect the diverse lifestyles within the Powersport Industry.

Focusing on two of the three lifestyle themes, show attendees will find Kawasaki showcasing its latest two- and four-wheel models in The Camp and The Alley. Respectively, Kawasaki will feature the KX and KLX off-road motorcycles, including the introduction of three exciting, all-new KLX models. These will be displayed with Kawasaki's renowned Side-by-Side models within The Camp neighborhood.

In the Alley, visitors will find Kawasaki's legendary Ninja and Z sporting models.

In addition to the indoor featured displays, dealers, media and consumers will have the chance to take a demo ride on many of Kawasaki's Ninja and Z motorcycles, as well as the new Versys 1000 SE LT+ and the new W800 CAFE at AIMExpo Outdoors.

"We're looking forward to another positive and engaging experience at AIMExpo with our dealers and consumers," said Bill Jenkins, SVP Sales & Operations at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. "We're excited at the opportunities the new show floor presents and look forward to showing visitors the breadth of the Kawasaki product range."

AIMExpo presented by Nationwide will feature three neighborhoods: The Shop, The Alley, and The Camp. The Shop embraces the V-Twin/Cruiser and Custom lifestyle while the Alley, with a "gritty-chic" vibe speaks to the urban/sport/small displacement motorcycle riders. The Camp will be home for on- and off-road Adventure enthusiasts on both two- and four-wheels. The concept allows trade and consumer visitors to easily find their areas of interest, making it easier to explore the show floor. As an added feature, each neighborhood will have its own themed neighborhood hangout. These "community centers" will provide an area for engaging Shop Talks with industry experts and leaders, new product and vehicle showcases, great music and specialty concessions including local craft beers and artisan coffee.

"Tradeshows are evolving and the way exhibiting partners are participating is changing as well. Attendees are also looking for experiences and the opportunity to see products in a more authentic environment. The neighborhoods on the show floor are intended to allow for a more meaningful connection between the rider, the lifestyle and the machine. It's great to see our partners embrace the trend," said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President & General Manager, MIC Events.



