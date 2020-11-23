Kawasaki Announces 2021 KLX300 and KLX300SM

ALL-NEW 2021 KLX®300 Dual-Sport Motorcycle

Get Out and Play

The all-new 2021 Kawasaki KLX®300 motorcycle is designed to provide unlimited on- and off-road fun for riders of all skill levels. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300 lightweight dual-sport motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience, taking on paved streets, back roads, wooded trails and beyond. The new engine on the KLX300 features an easy to use powerband that provides unmatched rider comfort and delivers an exhilarating pull at higher revs. Fitted with a 21-inch front wheel, off-road tires and upgraded suspension, the KLX300 is equally at home navigating city traffic or traversing wooded trails.

ALL-NEW 2021 KLX®300SM Supermoto Motorcycle

The all-new 2021 KLX®300SM takes the fun to the streets in full supermoto style. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300SM street-focused lightweight supermoto motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience. Smooth power delivery and crisp throttle response helps riders maneuver through stop-and-go city traffic, navigate country back roads or experience the exhilaration of supermoto racing at their local track. While the KLX300 dual-sport is equal parts on-road and dirt, the KLX300SM receives a host of supermoto inspired componentry. This includes 17-inch front and rear wheels paired with street tires, supermoto tuned suspension, and aggressive styling. These differences establish the KLX300SM as the ultimate lightweight supermoto.

