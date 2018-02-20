Justin Hill to Race Select Supercross Rounds on RM-Z450

Brea, CA (February 20, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is excited to announce that defending 250 Western Regional Supercross Champion Justin Hill will contest select 450 Supercross races to gain valuable development time and provide 450 class experience starting this Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Coming off a victory at the San Diego Supercross on his Suzuki RM-Z250, Hill looks to build off the momentum as the 250 West series takes a break from action.

“I’m ultra-psyched to have this opportunity. I’ve been waiting a long time to ride the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450, and that’s what our deal entails for next year. To get my feet wet is crucial, not just for racing, but also in getting some development time logged. We’ve already made a lot of great setting choices on the bike and I’m learning a lot,” stated Hill. “It’s really easy for me to ride the bike. The great part about these 450 races is that I have my own expectations, but there isn’t any pressure. It should be fun.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, is looking forward to seeing Hill race on the RM-Z450 beginning this weekend. “We’re excited to have Hill on the 450. He’s brimming with confidence after coming off a win before the break in the 250 West series. We’ll use these next few 450 rounds as development for 2019. We will go on a race-by-race basis, and then he will get back to riding the RM-Z250 in order to finish out the year strong.”

To watch Justin Hill debut the all-new Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing RM-Z450, log into the JGRMX Facebook Live page today at 11am PST/ 2pm EST.