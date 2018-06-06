Vital MX: More news for the JGR squad as Phil Nicoletti goes to Husqvarna, Justin Hill steps into his shoes for a few rounds while Jimmy Decotis makes his return alongside Enzo Lopes.

Brea, CA (June 6, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Justin Hill will move up to the 450 class and race select rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Hill will race the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450 beginning next weekend at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA. In 250 news, Jimmy Decotis is scheduled to make his return at Muddy Creek Raceway on June 23rd. Additionally, 250 rookie Enzo Lopes will now contest the remaining nine rounds of the series for the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.

The Yoncalla, Ore. native is eager to take on a new challenge and test himself in the highly-competitive 450 class. Hill made headlines earlier in the year when he raced several Monster Energy Supercross 450 rounds, winning a heat race and battling with series veterans. The supremely gifted 23-year-old will use this opportunity to acclimate to the 450 class, which he will contest on a full-time basis in 2019.

“It’s really cool that the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is giving me this chance,” stated Hill. “This is something J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht] and I talked about before the start of the Nationals. I’m stoked to see what the 450 class is all about before I make the full-time jump up next year. I had a lot of fun racing a few 450 Supercross rounds. The goal is to learn, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht echoed Hill’s thoughts. “Justin has a tremendous amount of talent, and he has been working hard at increasing his intensity. The Suzuki RM-Z450 has proven to be an outstanding bike, as Hill showed during Supercross earlier in the year. The team isn’t putting any pressure on him to win the 450 class. The established stars are going really fast right now, but I like Hill’s attitude about this opportunity. We will evaluate Justin after several rounds and make the decision whether to have him contest the remaining 450 Nationals.”

Albrecht added, “Jimmy Decotis is looking very focused and fast on the RM-Z250 in preparation for his return at Muddy Creek in two weekends. I think he will catch quite a few people by surprise. Additionally, it’s great to provide Enzo Lopes with a ride for the remaining rounds of the series. The kid is learning the ropes of racing at the highest level. He’s professional, works hard, and is making progress.”

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will resume next Saturday at High Point Raceway for the fourth round of the 12-race series. Please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com for more team news.