Justin Brayton Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with MotoConcepts Racing

May 4, 2018 (Spokane, Wash) – MotoConcepts Racing (MCR) is pleased to announce a two-year contract agreement for returning 450 rider Justin Brayton that spans the 2019 and 2020 Supercross seasons.

“We have created a solid and successful program for Justin that helped him achieve a successful 2018 season which included multiple heat race and main event podiums in 2018 and, of course, his multiple record-setting win in Daytona,” said Tony Alessi, MCR’s Team Manager and Director of Racing. “I enjoy working with Justin and am excited and positive for what the next two Supercross seasons will bring for Justin being a continued part of the MCR program.”

Brayton is also excited to be returning to MCR for another two years. “What we have created together is pretty special. We’re serious about, seeing great results, setting records AND we’re having fun doing it,” said Brayton. “Tony and the team of mechanics leave no stone unturned and work nonstop to create a bike set-up that I feel confident and secure riding as evidenced in a great 2018 season.”

MCR’s team owner Mike Genova added to Alessi’s position saying, “the commitment, respect and dedication that exists between Justin and the team and vice-versa, alongside his maturity and experience has helped create a synergy and environment with proven success for all parties involved. He is a solid person on and off the track and a great representative for MCR as well as our sponsors. I have a lot of respect for Justin as an individual, a father and an athlete.”

Brayton’s multi-year agreement is in conjunction with an extension from American Honda Racing for 2019 and partnership in the development and commitment to excellence to the 2019 CRF450.