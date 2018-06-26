Justin Bogle to Make Return to Racing at Southwick National

Brea, CA (June 26, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Justin Bogle will compete in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series beginning this weekend. Bogle, who had been out with an upper arm injury for the past four months, will race the all-new Suzuki RM-Z450 at Southwick, Massachusetts round and beyond. He will join teammates Weston Peick and Justin Hill in the 450 class.

The Cushing, Oklahoma native is looking to pick up where he left off in last year’s outdoor series, where he won several motos and his first 450 National. Bogle has been training and riding at the famed GOAT Farm in southern Georgia, and has all of the necessary tools for immediate success.

“I have been working hard at the GOAT Farm and I also spent time at JGRMX in an effort to make sure that I’m as prepared as I can be. I am excited to get back to the races, doing what I do. This has been a very long process. The year hasn’t gone to plan, but I have learned a lot from it. Now it’s time to get back up front where I belong and make it happen for the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.” Bogle added, “I love the Southwick National. The sand is pretty fun, and I know quite a few people from that area. I enjoy the fans in New England. They live motocross, so it’s great to race in front of them.”

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht is excited to have Bogle back in the mix. “Justin was impressive during last year’s National campaign, and I know that he has been working hard in preparation for the return. He spent some time at JGRMX in North Carolina, and he’s in a good spot with the Suzuki RM-Z450. I’m eager to see him race. It will be cool to have a three-rider 450 line-up for the rest of the National series.”

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue this Saturday at Southwick, Mass. for round six of the 12-race series. Please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com for more team news.