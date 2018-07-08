Justin Bogle Sidelined for Remainder of 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Brea, CA (August 6, 2018) – Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team’s Justin Bogle will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The Cushing, Oklahoma native underwent a successful submuscular ulnar nerve transposition surgery this morning to repair the damaged ulnar nerve in his upper right arm. Bogle had been dealing with fatigue and loss of strength in his hand since returning to racing last month following a long layoff due to a broken upper right arm sustained at the San Diego Supercross.

“I came into 2018 with high hopes, but I was hit with a number of uncontrollable circumstances,” stated Bogle. “The year went sideways and never straightened out. Originally I wanted to finish the last three rounds of the Nationals, but after further consulting with my doctors, we decided to get surgery in order to fix my arm and start with a clean slate moving forward. Unfortunately, I will miss the remaining Nationals. Thanks to the team for backing my decision after what has been a really difficult season.”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager Jeremy Albrecht understands Bogle’s situation and stands by his decision to get surgery. “Justin has had a tough year with injuries. He couldn’t seem to catch a break. I commend him on coming back and trying his hardest, despite the fact that he wasn’t 100 percent. Justin put the Suzuki RM-Z450 up front in six of the past eight motos and showed good speed. I hope he makes a full recovery and can get back on track.”

The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team will travel to New Berlin, New York on Saturday for round ten of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Please visit www.jgrmxraceteam.com for more team news.