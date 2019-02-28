Justin Barcia Out for Atlanta Supercross

- Home
A short statement from Yamaha on Justin Barcia.
February 27, 2019 – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team rider Justin Barcia will sit out this weekend’s Supercross round in Atlanta following a crash while training today at his compound in Florida.
Following a medical check at TOC in Tallahassee, Florida, Barcia is being evaluated for concussion and as a precautionary measure will not take part in this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross round at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
JT241
2/28/2019 3:59 PM
Better DQ Bowers, Was probably his fault...