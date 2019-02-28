Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Justin Barcia Out for Atlanta Supercross 1

A short statement from Yamaha on Justin Barcia.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 17 10 671 289 596 6597 87 6

GD2
2/28/2019 8:37 AM

Justin Barcia Out for Atlanta Supercross

February 27, 2019 – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team rider Justin Barcia will sit out this weekend’s Supercross round in Atlanta following a crash while training today at his compound in Florida.

Following a medical check at TOC in Tallahassee, Florida, Barcia is being evaluated for concussion and as a precautionary measure will not take part in this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross round at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Related: Atlanta Injury Report Justin Barcia Supercross 2019
Atlanta Injury Report Justin Barcia Supercross 2019
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest