Justin Barcia Out for Atlanta Supercross

February 27, 2019 – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team rider Justin Barcia will sit out this weekend’s Supercross round in Atlanta following a crash while training today at his compound in Florida.

Following a medical check at TOC in Tallahassee, Florida, Barcia is being evaluated for concussion and as a precautionary measure will not take part in this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross round at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.