Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Josh Grant to Miss Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross Championship 2

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Josh Grant will be forced to sit out of the first couple of outdoor rounds as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained during the Supercross season.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 12 10 671 325 488 5962 71 8

GD2
5/15/2018 8:53 AM

Josh Grant to Miss Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross Championship

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (May 15, 2018) – Monster Energy® Kawasaki rider Josh Grant will not compete at the opening rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship while he continues to recover from earlier injuries. Grant fractured his right leg at Round 7 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season and underwent surgery. After being re-evaluated this morning, it was determined the injury requires additional time to heal. Grant will return to racing as soon as possible.

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to line up at the opening rounds of the outdoors,” said Grant. “I feel good, but I know I’m not at 100% yet. I would like to thank Monster Energy Kawasaki, Fly and Shoei for their endless support and I am looking forward to getting back out there and battling.”

Related: Josh Grant Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Motocross Championship 2018
Josh Grant Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Motocross Championship 2018
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest