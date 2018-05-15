Josh Grant to Miss Opening Rounds of Pro Motocross Championship

Foothill Ranch, Calif. (May 15, 2018) – Monster Energy® Kawasaki rider Josh Grant will not compete at the opening rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship while he continues to recover from earlier injuries. Grant fractured his right leg at Round 7 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season and underwent surgery. After being re-evaluated this morning, it was determined the injury requires additional time to heal. Grant will return to racing as soon as possible.

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to line up at the opening rounds of the outdoors,” said Grant. “I feel good, but I know I’m not at 100% yet. I would like to thank Monster Energy Kawasaki, Fly and Shoei for their endless support and I am looking forward to getting back out there and battling.”