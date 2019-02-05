Josh Grant to Miss Final Round of Supercross Season

May 2nd, 2019 – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Josh Grant will sit out this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale after injuring his leg and ribs in a training crash Wednesday at the test track in Southern California.

The veteran Supercross racer was brought on board to fill in for Aaron Plessinger who was injured around the halfway mark of the season in Daytona. With Grant’s injury coming just prior to the final round, there will be no Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing riders participating in the season finale at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the team will be there to hand out posters and answer questions for fans.

Jim Perry, Team Manager - “This was not the phone call you want to get, however, it is the sad part of the game. What a bummer for Josh Grant and the whole team. Josh has been making improvements each week with two strong top-10 finishes in the previous events. He has been working hard to finish the Supercross series on a high note and it’s a shame that he will be sidelined for the finale.”