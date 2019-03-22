Jorge Prado to Miss MXGP of Great Britain

March 22, 2019 – The 18 year old Spaniard, who won both motos at the season-opener in Argentina, suffered a crash while practicing two weeks ago and complained of a sore left shoulder. Believing the impact to carry no great significance Prado continued to prepare for the event in Matterley Basin this weekend but felt the condition of the joint deteriorate and become more painful.

Further detailed medical examination with renowned surgeon and specialist Dr Claes in Belgium revealed a haematoma under the left shoulder blade was causing the discomfort. The best course of recovery involves rest, and Prado will return for another check-up on Tuesday 26th for further evaluation ahead of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Valkenswaard.

Claudio De Carli, Red Bull KTM Team Manager: “After such a strong start to the season for the team and Jorge it is disappointing for everyone that he and Jeffrey are now missing Matterley Basin and the first European round of 2019. Unfortunately this is part of the sport but, fortunately, it could be worse and we hope Jorge will be back on the bike very quickly. We’re in good shape and we are confident, and we believe this will not be such a big setback for us in what is a long season.”



