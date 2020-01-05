Jordan Jarvis is Giving Back to the Female Motocross Community

May 1st, 2020 – While competing in the 2020 Supercross Futures races to obtain her pro Supercross license, Jordan won $1500 in scholarships from On Track School and will be running 3 contests in 2020 to win a $500 scholarship to On Track School, an AdvanceED accredited, private virtual school servicing kindergarten through twelfth grade. On Track School partnered with the Supercross Futures series to offer scholarship contingency for select Futures classes. Because Jordan has graduated, she has decided to pay her winnings forward. Jordan has continued to work towards her dreams on the track while making school a priority and knows that it is an important piece of her program, yet sometimes a challenge to balance.

Enter to Win $500 Scholarship to On Track School

Jordan’s first contest starts May 1st and the winner will be picked on May 30th. The contest will take place through social media where applicants post videos on a topic released on Jordan (@jjjordan30) and On Track School (@ontrackschool) Instagram accounts.

Official Rules

- Post a video explaining how the JJ Scholarship to On Track School will help you achieve your academic goals.

- Tag (@jjjordan30) and On Track School (@ontrackschool) Instagram accounts.

- Use hashtag #ontrackschooljj

- Contest ends on May 30 at 11:59PM PST. All videos will be reviewed by Jordan Jarvis and one winner will be selected if they met the criteria above. Winner will be announced on (@ontrackschool) Instagram account in June 2020. The $500 is no cash value and is only redeemable towards On Track School tuition. Only applies to female two-wheeled motorsport athletes.

On Track School is a fully accredited K-12th grade private online school. Realizing that every student learns differently, On Track provides a comprehensive program that is both personalized and flexible so that aspiring students can be successful while pursuing their dreams.

Contact: Tasha Renfro, (951) 223-6787, askme@ontrackschool.com, www.ontrackschool.com, Follow us on instagram and facebook @ontrackschool















