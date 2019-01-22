Jason Anderson Sustains Injury in Practice Crash

January 22, 2019 – During a routine practice day following Round 3 of the AMA Supercross World Championship series, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s, Jason Anderson, sustained an injury to his left arm. Anderson has broken his arm in two places, as well as a fractured rib. The injury requires surgery, which will take place today and has an expected recovery time of at least eight weeks. His return to racing is to be determined and further recovery updates will follow. Jason Anderson currently sits in seventh place in the points standings for the AMA Supercross World Championship series.

Jason Anderson: “I am really bummed to have to say that I am out for an injury. I was struggling to find my groove but had high hopes of pushing forward to the podium in all of the upcoming rounds. I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”

We wish Jason a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the bike to finish out the remainder of the season.