JM Honda Racing Team Confirms Riders for 2020 MXGP World Championship

Vital's Take: Jacky Martens plans for the 2020 MXGP World Championship have been (partially) revealed, as his team has announced on Instagram that Benoit Paturel and Julien Lieber will ride for the team. Further, a separate press release confirmed that the team, called JM Honda Racing, will wear Shot Race Gear for 2020 and beyond. There are still a lot of details that need to be filled in, but it's exciting to see that the team is starting to take shape. You can view the team's Instagram post and the press release from Shot Race Gear below.





November 5th, 2019 – Shot Race Gear is proud to announce a multi-year sponsorship of the Jacky Martens managed JM Honda Racing team. Martens’ squad will step up to the MXGP class after a hugely successful effort in the MX2 World Championship. JM Honda Racing’s riders Julien Lieber and Benoit Paturel will use Shot rider gear while the entire team staff will be decked out in Shot’s all-new teamwear collection.

The relationship between Martens, the 1991 500cc motocross world champion and Shot goes way back to Yves Demaria’s world title winning MX3 campaigns in 2004 and 2006. European and junior world titles with Jordi Tixier and Pauls Jonass were followed up by numerous GP wins in the MX2 class while Thomas-Kjer Olsen sealed the MX2 chapter of the team with the runner-up title in the world championship in 2019.

Jacky Martens, JM Racing Honda team manager: “I’m very excited and proud to continue my partnership with Shot Race Gear. We have enjoyed great results together and knowing that my riders can rely on the most durable gear while looking good is the perfect combination. It’s awesome to have so many loyal partners like Shot who support us in our new challenge in the MXGP class. Making our entrance at the highest level of the sport with a new manufacturer and two hungry and talented riders is an incredible, invigorating feeling! We can’t wait for the new season start.”

Ghislain Huot, CEO Shot Race Gear: “It’s very exciting to enter this new chapter in our partnership with Jacky Martens and the JM Honda Racing team. We’ve been wanting to enter the MXGP World Championship for a while now and we’re thrilled to make this happen with the JM Honda Racing team. Racing at the highest level and working with our athletes to develop our products is at the core of what we do. We look forward to go racing with Julien and Benoit and create some surprises in 2020!”