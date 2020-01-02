Irenic CBD Sponsors Michael Leib for Oakland Supercross

January 31, 2020 (Costa Mesa, CA) – Irenic CBD participates in marketing opportunity by sponsoring Michael Leib for Oakland Supercross.

Irenic CBD is proud to partake in the newest and unique marketing opportunity offered by Canvas MX for the official launch of the company.

Irenic CBD wants to increase the awareness of all the great medicinal properties and health benefits that hemp-derived CBD products can offer. So when Canvas Mx announced a brand new sponsorship opportunity applicable per West Coast round it was a feasible goal to receive national exposer without breaking the bank. The sponsorship program allows irenic to have complete control over Michael’s graphics and gear, something that would never be possible with any other rider or team... privateer or factory.

”We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor Michael Leib for the Oakland round of Monster Energy Supercross,” said Brent Line, founder of Irenic CBD. ”This is a big weekend for us being it’s our official launch of Irenic CBD! Michael has changed the way companies can get involved with the sport, and we feel very blessed we get to be apart of this! Make sure to come by Michaels pit this Saturday night and say hi!”

Canvas MX is breaking the sponsorship mold by offering individual race sponsorships to companies who benefit from the complete sponsorship package from gear to bike graphics.

”It has been very exciting to see the creativity that companies can bring to a team. These sponsors like Irenic and 6D have the opportunity to advertise on a full graphic kit and head to toe gear. Something that would never be possible on any team in the industry, ” said Michael Leib.

