Introducing the Kreft Moto Plush Tank

KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas “competition” models come stock with the WP XACT/AER48 air spring fork. This fork was designed with a hyper-progressive spring curve which provides great response to jump landings and big hits, however, it lacks the supple response needed for technical off-road riding. The Kreft Moto Plush Tank allows you to easily switch to a linear (coil-like) spring curve that provides excellent response to sharp impacts from roots, rocks, and challenging obstacles.
ULTIMATE ADJUSTABILITY
- Easily select a linear (PLUSH) or progressive (FIRM) spring curve.
- Fast and easy air pressure setting with the built in, quick access fill hose.
BOLT-ON PERFORMANCE
- Mounts externally in minutes discretely behind the number plate.
- No tools required for on-trail adjustments.
NO COMPROMISES
Kreft Moto PlushTank - $295 USD
The Plush Tank's quick access air fill hose makes setting air pressure super easy and convenient.
MORE INFO
- KTM / Husky / GasGas “competition” models come stock with the WP XACT/AER48 air spring fork. Many riders who buy these bikes are unhappy with the feel of the air spring, especially in technical off-road terrain like roots or rocks. This is due to the air spring having a “hyper-progressive” spring curve - which means as the fork compresses, the spring rate actually increases exponentially. Conversely, a coil-spring has a linear spring curve.
- The Kreft Moto Plush Tank addresses this phenomenon by essentially increasing the volume of the air spring chamber. The result is a truly linear spring curve with a coil-like feel.
- We also designed the Plush Tank with a switch that allows the rider to choose a “Plush” or “Firm” ride depending on where they are riding that day. “Plush” provides excellent off-road performance designed to erase even the largest rocks/roots and improves maneuverability in tight, technical terrain. “Firm” returns the OEM progressive spring rate which is appropriate for MX or more high-speed riding where big hits and G-outs are common.
S.Hernandez#27
6/16/2021 11:41 PM
Hello, I am a staunch fan of VIATLMX from Spain, first of all I congratulate you on your forum and your website.
I just read this article, with this new product and it seems great to me, my question is the following.
I own a 2016 honda crf 250 with an SFF AIR A-KIT fork.
I really appreciate the fork, it works perfectly on big shocks, but it's always dry on small bumps, just like all air forks I've tried.
Could this invention be used for the SHOWA SFF AIR A-KIT?
Maybe choosing the switch to a linear spring mode and tightening the hydraulic side?
Thank you and keep doing this great work.