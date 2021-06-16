Introducing the Kreft Moto Plush Tank

KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas “competition” models come stock with the WP XACT/AER48 air spring fork. This fork was designed with a hyper-progressive spring curve which provides great response to jump landings and big hits, however, it lacks the supple response needed for technical off-road riding. The Kreft Moto Plush Tank allows you to easily switch to a linear (coil-like) spring curve that provides excellent response to sharp impacts from roots, rocks, and challenging obstacles.

ULTIMATE ADJUSTABILITY

Easily select a linear (PLUSH) or progressive (FIRM) spring curve.

Fast and easy air pressure setting with the built in, quick access fill hose.

BOLT-ON PERFORMANCE

Mounts externally in minutes discretely behind the number plate.

No tools required for on-trail adjustments.

NO COMPROMISES

Robust construction from CNC machined aluminum and carbon fiber.

Limitless options when paired with Kreft Moto’s Revalve Control.

Kreft Moto PlushTank - $295 USD



The Plush Tank's quick access air fill hose makes setting air pressure super easy and convenient.

MORE INFO