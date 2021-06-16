Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Introducing the Kreft Moto Plush Tank 1

Selectable Air Spring Reservoir for WP XACT/AER Forks

Vital MX member Kreft Moto 53946 Kreft Moto https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53946/avatar/c50_KREFT_MOTO_Logo_White_on_Blue_Square_1622143941.jpg?1622143726 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kreft-Moto,53946/all 08/23/16 2

Kreft Moto
6/16/2021 12:00 AM

Introducing the Kreft Moto Plush Tank

KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas “competition” models come stock with the WP XACT/AER48 air spring fork.  This fork was designed with a hyper-progressive spring curve which provides great response to jump landings and big hits, however, it lacks the supple response needed for technical off-road riding. The Kreft Moto Plush Tank allows you to easily switch to a linear (coil-like) spring curve that provides excellent response to sharp impacts from roots, rocks, and challenging obstacles.

 

Photo

ULTIMATE ADJUSTABILITY

  • Easily select a linear (PLUSH) or progressive (FIRM) spring curve.
  • Fast and easy air pressure setting with the built in, quick access fill hose.

BOLT-ON PERFORMANCE

  • Mounts externally in minutes discretely behind the number plate.
  • No tools required for on-trail adjustments.

NO COMPROMISES

Kreft Moto PlushTank - $295 USD

Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

The Plush Tank's quick access air fill hose makes setting air pressure super easy and convenient.

MORE INFO

  • KTM / Husky / GasGas “competition” models come stock with the WP XACT/AER48 air spring fork.  Many riders who buy these bikes are unhappy with the feel of the air spring, especially in technical off-road terrain like roots or rocks.  This is due to the air spring having a “hyper-progressive” spring curve - which means as the fork compresses, the spring rate actually increases exponentially.  Conversely, a coil-spring has a linear spring curve.
  • The Kreft Moto Plush Tank addresses this phenomenon by essentially increasing the volume of the air spring chamber.  The result is a truly linear spring curve with a coil-like feel.
  • We also designed the Plush Tank with a switch that allows the rider to choose a “Plush” or “Firm” ride depending on where they are riding that day.  “Plush” provides excellent off-road performance designed to erase even the largest rocks/roots and improves maneuverability in tight, technical terrain.  “Firm” returns the OEM progressive spring rate which is appropriate for MX or more high-speed riding where big hits and G-outs are common.
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest