Injury Report: Tim Gajser - Fractured Jaw 1

Update on Tim Gajser’s condition following Mantova crash.

GD2
2/18/2018 1:50 PM

February 18th, 2018 – Team HRC’s Tim Gajser was injured today following a crash during the MX1 race of the ‘Internazionali d’Italia’ final round in Mantova.

Gajser's crash.

After a first assessment of his condition locally, the 21-year-old Slovenian rider was transported to the nearby Carlo Poma hospital to perform a series of evaluations and scans, which gave a clearer picture of his condition. Gajser was conscious, he interacted with the medical staff and showed full body movement; results from MRI scans to head and cervical spine were clear.

Gajser is currently undergoing a surgical operation to repair  two fractures in his jaw bone.

More updates will follow through Team HRC and Honda’s official channels as soon as more information becomes available.

Related: Injury Report Team HRC Honda MXGP Tim Gajser
1 comment

  • ledger

    2/18/2018 5:08 PM

    That's hard to watch. Prayers and thoughts to Tim for successful surgeries and quick healing.

