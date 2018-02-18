Injury Report: Tim Gajser - Fractured Jaw

- Home
Update on Tim Gajser’s condition following Mantova crash.
February 18th, 2018 – Team HRC’s Tim Gajser was injured today following a crash during the MX1 race of the ‘Internazionali d’Italia’ final round in Mantova.
After a first assessment of his condition locally, the 21-year-old Slovenian rider was transported to the nearby Carlo Poma hospital to perform a series of evaluations and scans, which gave a clearer picture of his condition. Gajser was conscious, he interacted with the medical staff and showed full body movement; results from MRI scans to head and cervical spine were clear.
Gajser is currently undergoing a surgical operation to repair two fractures in his jaw bone.
More updates will follow through Team HRC and Honda’s official channels as soon as more information becomes available.
ledger
2/18/2018 5:08 PM
That's hard to watch. Prayers and thoughts to Tim for successful surgeries and quick healing.