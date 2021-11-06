How To Watch The MXGP Opener: The MXGP of Russia

- Bike Checks
The time has finally come for the 2021 season of the FIM Motocross World Championship to begin this weekend with the MXGP of Russia.
For the upcoming season, Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the continued worldwide coverage of the most exciting off-road championship in the world!
The opening round is not to be missed as we witness the top stars of MXGP and MX2 line-up for the very first time in 2021, as they will go head-to-head in a battle to the top step of the podium – don’t miss it!
As always though, MXGP fans can follow the races LIVE throughout the weekend, all you need to do is log onto www.MXGP-TV.com this Saturday and Sunday to watch the MXGP and MX2 action from the comfort of your home.
In addition, the 26min Behind-the-Gate is available to enjoy on MXGP-TV.com and via our TV magazine partners following the GP weekend, featuring the best moments from the races and exclusive interviews, plus more!
Find more details on how you can enjoy the MXGP of Russia on TV this weekend below.
USA - CANADA
CBS Sports Network
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 08:00 am ET LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 09:00 am ET LIVE
EUROPE
EUROSPORT 2
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 24:00 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 00:30 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:00 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed
BALTICS (Estonia – Latvia - Lithuania)
TV3 SPORT OPEN
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
BELGIUM
PLAY SPORTS OPEN
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CETS LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
VRT
Sunday 13th June 2021 – 20mn highlights
FINLAND
Cmore Max – CMORE Sport 1 – Cmore Sport 2
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
FRANCE
AUTOMOTO LA CHAINE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 13:00 CEST Delayed
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
EUROSPORT 2
Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 01:00 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 02:00 CEST Delayed
Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 02:30 CEST Delayed
ITALY
RAI SPORT
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 14:00 CEST Delayed
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
RAI SPORT WEB
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming
NETHERLANDS
NOS
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming
SLOVENIA
Sport TV1
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
SPAIN
TV Galicia
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE
BRAZIL
BANDSPORTS
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 15:00 Brazilian timing Delayed
Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 16:00 Brazilian timing Delayed
AMERICA
FOX Latin America Latin America Thursday after each MXGP at 8:30pm
USA MAV TV During the week after the event
AFRICA
Africa AXP During the week after the event
EUROPE
Albania Kreator TV During the week after the event
Austria Kreator TV During the week after the event
Baltics TV3 Sport Open Thursday after each MXGP
Bosnia Kreator TV During the week after the event
Croatia Kreator TV During the week after the event
Finland MTV During the week after the event
France Automoto TV la chaine During the week after the event
Hungary Kreator TV During the week after the event
Kosovo Kreator TV During the week after the event
Montenegro Kreator TV During the week after the event
Northern Macedonia Kreator TV During the week after the event
Portugal SPORT TV Tuesday after the event
Romania Look Sport During the week after the event
Serbia Kreator TV During the week after the event
Slovenia Sport TV Tuesday after the event
Spain Movistar Tuesday after the event
WORLDWIDE
Worldwide Motorvision During the week after the event
MXGP of Russia LIVE MXGP-TV program
Local Time/UTC+3CEST
Saturday
Studio Show11:00
Sunday
MX2 Free/Time Practice09:3010:0508:3009:05
MXGP Free/Time Practice10:3011:0509:3010:05
MX2 Race 1 12:00 13:00 11:00 12:00
MXGP Race 1 13:00 14:00 12:00 13:00
MX2 race 2 15:00 16:00 14:00 15:00
MXGP Race 2 16:00 17:00 15:00 16:00
TIMETABLE (Local timing UTC+3)
SUNDAY: 09:15 MX2 Free/Time Practice, 10:15 MXGP Free/Time Practice, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.
