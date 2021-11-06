How To Watch The MXGP Opener: The MXGP of Russia

ORLYONOK (Krasnodar) 11 June 2021 – The time has finally come for the 2021 season of the FIM Motocross World Championship to begin this weekend with the MXGP of Russia.

For the upcoming season, Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the continued worldwide coverage of the most exciting off-road championship in the world!

The opening round is not to be missed as we witness the top stars of MXGP and MX2 line-up for the very first time in 2021, as they will go head-to-head in a battle to the top step of the podium – don’t miss it!

Find more details on how you can enjoy the MXGP of Russia on TV this weekend below.





USA - CANADA

CBS Sports Network

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 08:00 am ET LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 09:00 am ET LIVE





EUROPE

EUROSPORT 2

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 24:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 00:30 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed





BALTICS (Estonia – Latvia - Lithuania)

TV3 SPORT OPEN

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





BELGIUM

PLAY SPORTS OPEN

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CETS LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





VRT

Sunday 13th June 2021 – 20mn highlights





FINLAND

Cmore Max – CMORE Sport 1 – Cmore Sport 2

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





FRANCE

AUTOMOTO LA CHAINE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 13:00 CEST Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





EUROSPORT 2

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 01:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 02:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 02:30 CEST Delayed





ITALY

RAI SPORT

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 14:00 CEST Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





RAI SPORT WEB

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming





NETHERLANDS

NOS

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming





SLOVENIA

Sport TV1

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





SPAIN

TV Galicia

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE





BRAZIL

BANDSPORTS

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 15:00 Brazilian timing Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 16:00 Brazilian timing Delayed





26min Behind-the-Gate Magazine Partners:

AMERICA

FOX Latin America Latin America Thursday after each MXGP at 8:30pm

USA MAV TV During the week after the event





AFRICA

Africa AXP During the week after the event





EUROPE

Albania Kreator TV During the week after the event

Austria Kreator TV During the week after the event

Baltics TV3 Sport Open Thursday after each MXGP

Bosnia Kreator TV During the week after the event

Croatia Kreator TV During the week after the event

Finland MTV During the week after the event

France Automoto TV la chaine During the week after the event

Hungary Kreator TV During the week after the event

Kosovo Kreator TV During the week after the event

Montenegro Kreator TV During the week after the event

Northern Macedonia Kreator TV During the week after the event

Portugal SPORT TV Tuesday after the event

Romania Look Sport During the week after the event

Serbia Kreator TV During the week after the event

Slovenia Sport TV Tuesday after the event

Spain Movistar Tuesday after the event





WORLDWIDE

Worldwide Motorvision During the week after the event





MXGP of Russia LIVE MXGP-TV program

Local Time/UTC+3CEST

Saturday

Studio Show11:00

Sunday

MX2 Free/Time Practice09:3010:0508:3009:05

MXGP Free/Time Practice10:3011:0509:3010:05

MX2 Race 1 12:00 13:00 11:00 12:00

MXGP Race 1 13:00 14:00 12:00 13:00

MX2 race 2 15:00 16:00 14:00 15:00

MXGP Race 2 16:00 17:00 15:00 16:00

TIMETABLE (Local timing UTC+3)

SUNDAY: 09:15 MX2 Free/Time Practice, 10:15 MXGP Free/Time Practice, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

