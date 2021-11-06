Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

How To Watch The MXGP Opener: The MXGP of Russia 1

The time has finally come for the 2021 season of the FIM Motocross World Championship to begin this weekend with the MXGP of Russia.

6/11/2021 8:17 AM

How To Watch The MXGP Opener: The MXGP of Russia

ORLYONOK (Krasnodar) 11 June 2021 – The time has finally come for the 2021 season of the FIM Motocross World Championship to begin this weekend with the MXGP of Russia.

For the upcoming season, Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the continued worldwide coverage of the most exciting off-road championship in the world!

The opening round is not to be missed as we witness the top stars of MXGP and MX2 line-up for the very first time in 2021, as they will go head-to-head in a battle to the top step of the podium – don’t miss it!

As always though, MXGP fans can follow the races LIVE throughout the weekend, all you need to do is log onto www.MXGP-TV.com this Saturday and Sunday to watch the MXGP and MX2 action from the comfort of your home.

In addition, the 26min Behind-the-Gate is available to enjoy on MXGP-TV.com and via our TV magazine partners following the GP weekend, featuring the best moments from the races and exclusive interviews, plus more!

Find more details on how you can enjoy the MXGP of Russia on TV this weekend below.


USA - CANADA

CBS Sports Network

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 08:00 am ET LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 09:00 am ET LIVE


EUROPE

EUROSPORT 2

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 24:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 00:30 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed


 BALTICS (Estonia – Latvia - Lithuania)

TV3 SPORT OPEN

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


 BELGIUM 

PLAY SPORTS OPEN

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CETS LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


VRT

Sunday 13th June 2021 – 20mn highlights


 FINLAND

Cmore Max – CMORE Sport 1 – Cmore Sport 2

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


 FRANCE

AUTOMOTO LA CHAINE  

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 13:00 CEST Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


EUROSPORT 2

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 01:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 01:30 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 02:00 CEST Delayed

Monday 14th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 02:30 CEST Delayed


 ITALY

RAI SPORT 

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 14:00 CEST Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


RAI SPORT WEB

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming


NETHERLANDS

NOS

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE Streaming

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE Streaming


 SLOVENIA 

Sport TV1

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 1 – 11:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 14:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


 SPAIN

TV Galicia

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 12:00 CEST LIVE

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 15:00 CEST LIVE


 BRAZIL

BANDSPORTS

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 1 – 15:00 Brazilian timing Delayed

Sunday 13th June 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 16:00 Brazilian timing Delayed


26min Behind-the-Gate Magazine Partners:

AMERICA

FOX Latin America      Latin America                          Thursday after each MXGP at 8:30pm

USA                             MAV TV                                   During the week after the event


AFRICA

Africa                           AXP                                          During the week after the event


EUROPE

Albania                        Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Austria                        Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Baltics                          TV3 Sport Open                     Thursday after each MXGP

Bosnia                         Kreator TV                              During the week after the event

Croatia                        Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Finland                        MTV                                        During the week after the event

France                         Automoto TV la chaine           During the week after the event

Hungary                      Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Kosovo                        Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Montenegro                Kreator TV                               During the week after the event

Northern Macedonia  Kreator TV                                During the week after the event

Portugal                      SPORT TV                               Tuesday after the event        

Romania                      Look Sport                              During the week after the event

Serbia                          Kreator TV                              During the week after the event

Slovenia                      Sport TV                                  Tuesday after the event

Spain                           Movistar                                  Tuesday after the event


WORLDWIDE

Worldwide                  Motorvision                            During the week after the event


MXGP of Russia LIVE MXGP-TV program

Local Time/UTC+3CEST  

Saturday

Studio Show11:00

Sunday  

MX2 Free/Time Practice09:3010:0508:3009:05

MXGP Free/Time Practice10:3011:0509:3010:05

MX2 Race 1 12:00 13:00 11:00 12:00

MXGP Race 1 13:00 14:00 12:00 13:00

MX2 race 2 15:00 16:00 14:00 15:00

MXGP Race 2 16:00 17:00 15:00 16:00

TIMETABLE (Local timing UTC+3)

SUNDAY: 09:15 MX2 Free/Time Practice, 10:15 MXGP Free/Time Practice, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

 

LINKS

Infront Moto Racing

FIM

Orlyonok

2021 MXGP MXGP of Russia
1 comment
