Hangtown Canceled

March 18th, 2020

52nd Annual Hangtown Motocross Classic, scheduled for May 16, 2020, has been canceled

Through torrential rains, dense fog and blazing sun, the Hangtown Motocross Classic has been a mainstay of the outdoor motocross world for more than 50 years. Riders and fans have recognized that very little can disrupt the sport of motocross racing.

Unfortunately, with the outbreak of the coronavirus and continual spread of the disease throughout the country, the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club, host of the Hangtown Motocross Classic, decided yesterday evening, March 17th, to cancel this year's race.

In light of the action by the governing bodies of the other major sporting entities in the United States, and with the guidance of both state and federal health officials, the Hangtown Motocross Classic has been officially canceled for the 2020 year.

"With an abundance of caution for our thousands of fans and riders, and for the health and wellbeing of the members of the motocross industry who attend our race each year, canceling Hangtown 2020 was our best course of action in light of our current situation," Bob Messer said, Director of the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Messer added, "To our thousands of loyal fans who have already purchased tickets to this year's race, you will of course receive a full refund."

In these difficult times, cancelling this year's race was a very tough discussion, but know that the Club will do whatever is possible to mak the 2021 Hangtown Motocross Classic, the best ever.

If you have any questions about the tickets you have already purchased, please email us at kdplag@sbcglobal.net.

Thank you for your understanding.