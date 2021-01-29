Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

H&H / JUST1 Responds To Incorrect Release Made By SpeedLab/100% 1

H&H has learned that false and inaccurate information has been disclosed regarding the outcome of the dispute between the two companies.

The decision issued by the Court of Rome at the end of the first instance proceedings brought by H&H against 100% does not validate the design of 100% nor does it condemn H&H to pay damages. H&H has learned that false and inaccurate information has been disclosed regarding the outcome of the dispute between the two companies.

First of all, it must be categorically denied that H&H has been condemned to pay damages deriving from acts of infringement; although claimed by 100%, the request was rejected by the Court of Rome, which did not even ascertain the validity of 100%'s design. The decision of the Court of Rome also rejected the request for publication of the decision; according to Italian case law, 100%'s conducts therefore constitutes a serious act of unfair competition aimed at discrediting the name of H&H and its JUST1 brand.

Contrary to what 100%’s press release suggests or leads to believe, the decision of the first instance of the Court of Rome is not final and will be appealed by H&H as soon as possible.

H&H reserves the right to initiate formal litigation before the competent Courts to protect its rights and reputation.

H&H Legal Department


