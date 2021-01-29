H&H / JUST1 responds to incorrect release made by SpeedLab/100%

- Bike Checks
The decision issued by the Court of Rome at the end of the first instance proceedings brought by H&H against 100% does not validate the design of 100% nor does it condemn H&H to pay damages. H&H has learned that false and inaccurate information has been disclosed regarding the outcome of the dispute between the two companies.
First of all, it must be categorically denied that H&H has been condemned to pay damages deriving from acts of infringement; although claimed by 100%, the request was rejected by the Court of Rome, which did not even ascertain the validity of 100%'s design. The decision of the Court of Rome also rejected the request for publication of the decision; according to Italian case law, 100%'s conducts therefore constitutes a serious act of unfair competition aimed at discrediting the name of H&H and its JUST1 brand.
Contrary to what 100%’s press release suggests or leads to believe, the decision of the first instance of the Court of Rome is not final and will be appealed by H&H as soon as possible.
H&H reserves the right to initiate formal litigation before the competent Courts to protect its rights and reputation.
H&H Legal Department
