Glen Helen Raceway to Reopen

This just in from Glen Helen Raceway

WHO WANTS TO RIDE???

We received the best phone call today! The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn't be more excited to share the news with you as I'm sure you can't wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the "I've Already Got My Mask" stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last).





We will be opening with new practice days and times:

Saturday: 8am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to dusk

Tuesday: 8am to dusk

Thursday: 8am to dusk

As you might guess, we have implemented new social distancing guidelines that will help keep riders safe. Those are listed below.

GLEN HELEN RACEWAY SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS

No spectators, photographers, and/or trainers allowed.

Riders under 18 may have a single parent/guardian with them.

All attendees must wear face protection during attendance when not wearing a helmet.

No high-risk persons allowed (as determined by health department).

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed.

Attendees must park vehicles at least 10 feet apart and maintain at least 6 feet between each other at all times inside the park.

Maximum number of attendees is 75 at any given time.

No events or group activities allowed.

Bathrooms will be open and available to 1 person at a time. Both have hand wash stations. Bathrooms will be sanitized periodically to maintain cleanliness.

All bleachers and seating areas are closed.

We look forward to seeing Glen Helen come back to life!




