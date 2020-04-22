Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

Glen Helen Raceway to Reopen 1

According to their social media channels, Glen Helen Raceway was cleared by San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department to ope with restrictions.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 122 3 8 6 21 27 73 1

Klinger
4/22/2020 4:18 PM

Glen Helen Raceway to Reopen

Vital MX: This just in from Glen Helen Raceway's Facebook and Instagram pages...

WHO WANTS TO RIDE???

We received the best phone call today! The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn't be more excited to share the news with you as I'm sure you can't wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the "I've Already Got My Mask" stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last).


We will be opening with new practice days and times:

  • Saturday: 8am to 4pm
  • Sunday: 9am to dusk
  • Tuesday: 8am to dusk
  • Thursday: 8am to dusk

As you might guess, we have implemented new social distancing guidelines that will help keep riders safe. Those are listed below.

GLEN HELEN RACEWAY SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS

  • No spectators, photographers, and/or trainers allowed.
  • Riders under 18 may have a single parent/guardian with them.
  • All attendees must wear face protection during attendance when not wearing a helmet.
  • No high-risk persons allowed (as determined by health department).
  • Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed.
  • Attendees must park vehicles at least 10 feet apart and maintain at least 6 feet between each other at all times inside the park.
  • Maximum number of attendees is 75 at any given time.
  • No events or group activities allowed.
  • Bathrooms will be open and available to 1 person at a time. Both have hand wash stations. Bathrooms will be sanitized periodically to maintain cleanliness.
  • All bleachers and seating areas are closed.

We look forward to seeing Glen Helen come back to life! #glenhelenraceway #glenhelenmx #feelthespeed #thankscountyofSB

Photo


Related: Glen Helen Raceway Insta Hub
Glen Helen Raceway Insta Hub
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest