Glen Helen Raceway to Reopen

According to their social media channels, Glen Helen Raceway was cleared by San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department to ope with restrictions.
Vital MX: This just in from Glen Helen Raceway's Facebook and Instagram pages...
We received the best phone call today! The San Bernardino County Regional Parks Department reached out to us and told us we can open for practice. We couldn't be more excited to share the news with you as I'm sure you can't wait to get back on your bike and ride. We will also be giving away the "I've Already Got My Mask" stickers to everyone through the gate (while supplies last).
As you might guess, we have implemented new social distancing guidelines that will help keep riders safe. Those are listed below.
GLEN HELEN RACEWAY SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS
We look forward to seeing Glen Helen come back to life! #glenhelenraceway #glenhelenmx #feelthespeed #thankscountyofSB
CornflakeJackson
4/22/2020 7:20 PM