Glen Helen Closed Until April 3rd

Vital MX: In case you haven't seen already, Glen Helen is closed. When the health authorities crack down, you got to listen. We've reached out to other tracks which have been closed because of very wet weather in SoCal to see if they will stay open. As of now, it is a yes, but things change by the hour so we can just keep our fingers crossed.

Glen Helen Raceway holds the safety, health and well-being of our riders, fans and staff in the upmost regard. Under the direction of the county, local and federal health authorities, we are closing effective immediately through April 3rd due to the international Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We will provide updates in the weeks to come on this page.

We deeply appreciate your understanding during these unprecedented times. We ask that you please stay safe and adhere to the guidelines being issued by public health officials to protect yourself and your loved ones by limiting the spread of the Coronavirus. We look forward to seeing you all very soon.