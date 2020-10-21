Generation 2 Goggles from 100%

100%® DEBUTS THE 2nd GENERATION OF ITS REVOLUTIONARY GOGGLE LINE

The 2021 collection features new and improved Racecraft, Accuri and Strata styles.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – October 20, 2020 – 100%®the San Diego-based sports performance company, has launched an updated line of the popular Racecraft, Accuri and Strata styles. With exceptional attention to detail, all Gen 2 styles have a 17.5 percent increased vertical field of view over the Gen 1 models.

“Field of view is everything in racing, and our designers made that their number one focus for our Gen 2 goggles,” said 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard. “We didn’t just want to meet the demands of the fastest racers in the world, we wanted to exceed them. With the Gen 2 line, the best goggles in the world got even better.”

The Racecraft 2 is the premier, championship-proven goggle that has been refined to have an even more expansive field of view and unmatched comfort for continued dominance on the track. The Accuri 2 sets a new benchmark for premium performance at a mid-tier price, delivering elite-level protection, visibility and comfort. The Strata 2 offers exceptional value for everyday riders and growing racers, and raises the bar of how good an essential riding goggle can be.

All three Gen 2 styles support triple post tear-offs for secure fitment, extra wide silicone coated strap for maximum grip, a nine-point lens retention system to secure the lens, and anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens to help riders’ expanded field of vision stay clear. Gen 2 goggles also feature plush face foam to soak up sweat and an improved nose fitment derived from the revolutionary Armega for optimal, all-day comfort.

While each model has unique features, all three utilize the same interchangeable lenses and tear-off system, so one lens fits all three models. It’s an upgrade to 100%’s versatile goggle system and it’s set to be a game-changer for riders at every level of the sport.

For more information about all 100% google styles, visit us online at 100%.

About 100%:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today’s most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: "How much effort do you give?" The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.








