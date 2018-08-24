GEICO Honda and Yoshimura Head For A Decade

CHINO, CA (August 24, 2018) - Today Yoshimura and GEICO Honda are excited to announce the extension our racing relationship though 2021. The GEICO Honda team is a pivotal part of the Yoshimura racing effort and has helped Yoshimura craft the best exhaust available for the Honda CRF250R. Since 2011, the team has been with the Yoshimura brand.

The GEICO Honda legacy of championships is a long one. Riders like Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Justin Bogle, Wil Hahn and Malcom Stewart are just a few of the elite level riders that have held the #1 plate for the GEICO Honda squad.

Yusaku Yoshimura President of Yoshimura R&D said, "The GEICO Honda program is top notch in every way. The scope of the program from supporting armature riders all the way through their 250cc professional careers and even getting them started with their 450 journey.

Dan Betley, Team Manager, GEICO Honda has this to say, "Yoshimura is a great partner for the GEICO Honda team. My experience with Yoshimura goes back to late 2005. The dedication and willingness to make the best exhaust for our machines is unparalleled."

To learn more about Geico Honda go to www.geicohonda.com





About Yoshimura -Yoshimura is "The Leader in Performance" and has been for over 60 years. With unmatched skills, knowledge and passion for racing, Yoshimura is on the forefront of the aftermarket. Yoshimura exhaust systems are race bred and feature the same legendary performance, fit, and quality that has been our trademark for six decades. To learn more about Yoshimura and view their wide variety of performance products, visit www.yoshimura-rd.com.