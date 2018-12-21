Team GEICO Honda to Wear Fox Helmets for 2019 and Beyond

December 21st , 2018 – Irvine, CA – Fox Racing proudly announces a partnership with GEICO Honda to wear Fox helmets in 2019 and beyond. Team GEICO Honda riders Christian Craig, RJ Hampshire, Jeremy Martin, Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence will make their assault on the 2019 AMA Supercross and Outdoor national championships in the Fox V3 helmet. The west coast riders will make their US debut at the opening round of the 2019 AMA Supercross series in Anaheim, California on January 5th.

“Great to have the support of Fox and their helmet program as we head into the 2019 season. We are always looking to partner with premium brands that have the same passion for racing that we do.” – Dan Betley, GEICO Honda

“We are really excited to have the GEICO team in Fox helmets. It’s always great to support a top team with a great group of riders. Looking forward to a great year of racing.” – Chris Onstott, Global Sports Marketing Director

