Fredrik Noren to Fill-In for Hill on the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Team

Huntersville, NC (June 26, 2019) – Fredrik Noren will be making his debut with the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team this weekend at the Southwick National for round six of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. New to the RM-Z, Noren is set to contest the remainder of the Nationals on a Suzuki RM-Z450 while Justin Hill recovers from shoulder surgery. Kyle Chisholm, who rode the High Point and WW Ranch Nationals as a race by race fill-in for Hill, will continue to ride an RM-Z450 with support from H.E.P Motorsports and Suzuki.

“Fast Freddie” has proven to be a serious threat during the opening rounds of the 450 National series, despite the challenge of driving around the country as a privateer. The 27-year-old from Sweden has finished inside the top-ten on multiple occasions and has been on the cusp of a breakout ride. As part of the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team, Noren will have race and team support as well as a forceful Suzuki RM-Z450 to compete with. He is determined to continue the momentum and success he’s had, and bring fresh talent to the team.

“I’m really thankful and excited to race for the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team this summer,” said Noren. “The bike and program is a great fit for me and I’m looking forward to getting excellent results together. This opportunity lifts the weight off my shoulders after racing the opening five rounds as a privateer. It is a huge blessing and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

Look for the #101 Suzuki RM-Z450 of Fredrik Noren on the starting line this Saturday, along with Suzuki RM-Z250 riders Alex Martin and Kyle Peters, at The Wick 338.

