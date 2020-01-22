Fox Womens x Babes in the Dirt - 2nd Annual Track Day at Fox Raceway

We've got the entire vet track to ourselves ladies! Babes in the Dirt is proud to support Fox Womens Track day on January 25th at Fox Raceway from 9AM - 3PM. The track will be yours the entire day but kids and your dudes can still come and rip the other tracks in the park. No need to preregister, you'll simply pay the standard entrance fee at the gate.

THE BREAK DOWN:

- 9AM-3PM, everyone is welcome / all ages

- Designated track for ladies only (vet track)

- Rest of park is open to all (dudes and kids! Bring the entire family)

- Fox Racing raffle and giveaways!

- NO preregistration for this track day, just show up & pay the gate fee (contact Fox Raceway to get more information on the track, gate fee, amenities on site (760) 891-3570)

- Want to connect with ladies who are going? Click HERE.





Husqvarna Motorcycles will be on site letting ladies demo their 2020 fleet! Demos are ran on a first come, first serve basis morning of track day and will be 18+.

In order to participate in the Husqvarna Motorcycles Demo Program you must bring the following:

1. Government issued photo ID (motorcycle license is not required).

2. Know how to operate a dirt bike & are comfortable with shifting and braking. Must be strong enough to pick up the bike if you dump it.

3. Sign a waiver release on site.

4. Be wearing proper riding gear. ALL the below are mandatory to have on before you get on their bikes.

- Approved helmet

- Goggles

- Motorcycle gloves

- Motorcycle jersey or approved long sleeves

- Motocross riding pants (no jeans)

- Motocross boots (no work or street boots permitted)





FAQ:

Is this a good event for someone who has never ridden a dirt bike before?

It’s always a great idea to come check out a track day and meet some new friends if you are new to the sport, however, this is not a learning event. and there is no on site instruction / classes. It’s just as it says, a track day :) We do suggest coming to hangout & spectate / cheer on your friends or make new ones if you are not ready to hit the track just yet! Fox Womens will have AM snacks and some awesome giveaways! We will have a booth too so come hang with us! and bring your bike even if you are unsure as its not as intimidating as you think .

Can my husband, boyfriend, kids, dogs, etc come?

YES YES YES! As stated in the bullets above, this is a family affair but ladies ONLY on the vet track.

Are there bikes to rent?

No, this is a BYOB situation

Are there gear demos or bike demos?

Husqvarna will be demoing their 2020 line up. No word on gear yet so make sure to borrow if you are lacking in that department.