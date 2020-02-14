February 14th, 2020 – Irvine, CA – The West Coast swing of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has come and gone and the series is heading to Florida for the start of the East Coast Region. The Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team has their riders Garrett Marchbanks and Jordon Smith primed and ready to take on the 250 East Region title chase and they will debut the FOX 180 BNKZ Special Edition gear as they begin their respective race season. Over at Factory Kawasaki, Adam Cianciarulo continues to impress during his rookie 450 Campaign, and Adam will join his former team in rolling out the 180 BNKZ Special Edition Collection on the heels of his second podium finish of the season in San Diego. Inspired by urban street art and the DIY ethic of motorcycle painters around the world, the BNKZ Collection is available in Grey and Black colorways and offered in both Adult and Youth sizes.

“We are super stoked to kick off the East Coast swing of Supercross in Tampa and to use the race as a platform to launch our latest BNKZ Special Edition collection with Adam Cianciarulo and the Pro Circuit Team. Our design crew really had a good time with this one and was able to bring a new look and feel to Moto gear that we haven’t ever really seen before.” – Austin Hoover, Global MX Marketing Manager

For more information, and to view the full range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or www.foxracing.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬



