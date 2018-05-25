May 25, 2018 – Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in MX and MTB gear and apparel, announces the release of its 2018 campaign, “Made For”. In development for over 18 months, the campaign aligns Fox’s Motocross, Mountain Bike and Lifestyle segments with a common message across all platforms and channels.

“Fox’s products have been purpose-built since the brands inception in 1974. This campaign really celebrates the fact that everything we do–from the products we make, to the athletes and events we support and the culture we create–is Made For Motocross, Made For Mountain Bike and Made For This Life that surrounds our sports.” – Jeff Taylor, Senior Vice President, Fox Racing

The Made For campaign’s digital, social, out-of-home, broadcast television and live event promotions roll out simultaneously around the world today. As part of the launch, Fox will release a series of short films highlighting the purpose, motivations and innovations of many of its athletes, ambassadors, products and partners. Additionally, Fox will create over 700 “Made For” campaign installations at premier retailers around the world.

