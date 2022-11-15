Fox Racing Introduces All New V1 Helmet | First to Meet New ECE 22.06 and DOT Standards

Irvine, CA (November 15, 2022) – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, introduces The New Standard in helmet safety & fit with the all-new V1 helmet. Engineered and designed with a new head form and developed over the course of two years, this class leading helmet is one of the first to meet the new ECE 22.06 & DOT certifications. Validated through fit and ride testing, the V1 raises the bar yet again as the essential performance helmet for any ride.

Completely redesigned from its predecessor, the V1 has a more true-to-size fit and a narrower profile. On average, the helmet is 15% lighter, making it a comfortable and confident choice for youth and adult riders. Sizes include youth small through youth large and adult XS through XXL.

“We looked at the new ECE 22.06 certification as an opportunity to elevate the safety of our helmets,” said Steven Kennedy, Hardgoods Engineer Manager at Fox Racing. “We want to provide the safest helmet possible at a price point that is available to the entire powersports market, making it a viable option for all types of riding including SxS, youth, off road, and motocross. As we look ahead to Fall 2023, the brand is excited to introduce a new V3 RS helmet that will share the same refined fit and elevate the safety standard in pro-level helmets.”

The V1 puts comfort front & center and is designed with MIPS™ (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) technology and with best-in-class airflow for moisture management. The new helmet delivers elevated features such as an adjustable visor, customizable cheek pads, and a cold weather kit (sold separately).

The all-new V1 helmet starts at $209.95 and is available on www.foxracing.com, at Fox Racing flagship stores in Irvine, Temecula & at Fox Raceway in Pala, and at participating Fox Racing dealers & channels globally. For exclusive information on Fox Racing, follow @foxmoto Instagram and Twitter.

About Fox

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain bike gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world. www.foxracing.com