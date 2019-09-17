Fox Racing Introduces 2020 Legion Collection

September 17, 2019 – Irvine, CA – FOX Racing, the global leader in motocross apparel and protection technology is proud to launch their updated LEGION Off-Road Collection. LEGION is for those who refuse to be limited by the track and live their lives on the trail. For those who see a new path where the limits are only defined by how far they want to go and how long their gear will hold up. With durable protective materials from iconic brands such as Cordura, Polartec and D3O the legion collection was Made for Trailblazing. Also new for 2020 is a complete Legion Women’s collection – no longer limiting the performance focused Off-road offering to only male riders.





“We created the new Legion line by identifying the rider’s needs in the most demanding environments. Whether you’re on a multi-day off road adventure, or riding your favorite single- track trail, the new Legion line is designed to keep you comfortable and protected off-road. Focused on durable materials and protection from the elements, Legion is made for trailblazing.” – Jeff Sagud (Sr. Category Manager Fox MX)

The new line begins with the Legion Jacket, blending off-road durability and functionality with pure race performance. Abrasion resistant fabrics are strategically placed in high wear areas and internal pockets accept D3O® elbow pads (sold separately). For increased range of motion, durable stretch Cordura® is used on the back, inside arms and side panels. As things heat up throughout the day, you can shed the sleeves and place them into storage on the jacket as you convert to a vest, maximizing versatility for a full day of riding.

For those looking to take Mother Nature even more head on, the Legion Downpour Jacket uses FOX’s proprietary TruSeal and TruMotion fabrics, so you're covered up from the rain while maintaining excellent range of motion. TruSeal features waterproof and breathable technology toregulate body temperature and keep perspiration at bay. This is combined with our TruMotion fabric for greater range of motion, improved durability and rapid drying time. Pair with the Legion Downpour Pant for the most complete all weather protection.

Inspired by our racewear heritage, both the top level Legion Pant & Jersey are all new for 2020. The pant is derived from our all-new 360 MX pant chassis, using TruMotion 4-Way stretch materials and durable Cordura fabrics needed when tackling the most technical terrain. Exceptional fit is combined with the perfect balance of function and durability to keep you on the bike hour after hour. The jersey brings an all-new approach to off-road riding with the integration of Polartec® Delta fabrics - engineered to keep you cool during those long intense rides. Additionally, Cordura® panels are integrated in the upper sleeves for protection from encounters with brush and other hazards commonly found on the trail.

One of the most important contact points for any rider is their gloves, and the Legion Glove spares no feature for the cold weather demands of today’s Off-Road rider. Cordura® fabric is used throughout the glove and for further reinforcement, the palms and inside thumb use a double-layer Clarino. The main material features a brushed fleece lining for added warmth and TPU lined gussets throughout the fingers and thumbs keep things dry. Silicone grippers on the index and pointer fingers keep you in control of the clutch and brake when levers get a little slick. The gloves are smartphone compatible, so you can capture every moment without removing your gloves. Of course, feel free to share #foxlegion.

When it comes to Off-Road riding, the Women’s Legion collection provides our female riders with everything they need to get out there and rip the trail. The Womens Legion Drirelease(R) Jersey features a natural look and feel thanks to the Drirelease® poly/cotton blend main body fabric and strategically placed venting to insure you stay cool and dry on even the longest rides. The Womens Legion LT Pant is specifically for female riders, the cut and fit of the pant have been tested by our elite group of Women Athletes & Ambassadors. The main body is cut from 600D polyester, while zonal stretch panels provide freedom of movement. Large zipper vents on the legs allow you to increase airflow as needed, so you maintain comfort throughout the day.

For more information on the entire LEGION line and to view the full MX20 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or FoxRacing.com.

About Fox:

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking apparel and protection. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products which combine innovation and style, all rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail store, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

Follow us at:

https://www.instagram.com/foxracing/

https://www.instagram.com/foxmoto/