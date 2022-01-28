First Look: ProTaper ACF Carbon Fiber Handlebar

Vital's Take: Carbon fiber handlebars have been in MTB for some time, but the forces and weights involved are nothing compared to motocross. While some smaller companies have toyed around with all-carbon bars for moto, they might not ever be a reality. That being said, ProTaper has just released an aluminum/carbon hybrid bar that supposedly is "the lightest 1 1/8-inch handlebar in the industry." For more info, read the release below.

ProTaper, the industry leader in motorcycle handlebars and controls, today announced an industry first, a revolutionary carbon fiber-reinforced, aluminum handlebar designed specifically to meet the needs of motocross riders. The ProTaper ACF Handlebar uses a revolutionary Carbon Core system to maintain strength while creating the lightest 1 1/8-inch handlebar in the industry.

The use of unidirectional, unwoven carbon fiber creates a core for the bar with a maximum longitudinal tensile strength that is twice the strength of a traditional carbon fiber weave. This carbon fiber core allows ProTaper to reduce the thickness of the strong, 7000 series aluminum alloy walls in key areas, decreasing weight by up to 20% and producing unrivaled impact absorbing flex.

In addition, the ACF Handlebar uses ProTaper's Control+ design, which creates 220 millimeters of space, an increase of up to 40 millimeters, for mounting controls such as hydraulic clutches, ignition mapping switches and electric starters. The Control+ design creates this additional space without ergonomic changes for the rider.

"The handlebar is the most critical element in a rider's control of the bike," said Randy Valade, brand director for ProTaper. "This innovation in design offers greater control, greater comfort, increased ability to mount crucial controls and reduces weight by up to 20%. Riders have been seeking this advantage for years and now ProTaper will deliver it to them."

The ACF Handlebar is available in four bends to allow rider the fit that they prefer on their motocross bike. The CR High, Carmichael, Henry/Reed and SX Race bends are available in black and retails for $139.99.







