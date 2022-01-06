First Look: 2023 Suzuki Moto and Off-Road Bikes

VitalMX: No changes yet again for 2023, but Suzuki did sweeten the deal with some extras. Now, when you buy a 2023 RM-Z250 or 450, you get a full Yosh system and rmARMY graphics kit.

Off-Road

DR-Z125L

Here comes the DR-Z125L to make sure young riders and riders smaller in stature can tackle the dirt. Larger 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires, as well as a front disc brake, deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle. The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills upon, thanks to a true manual clutch and a smooth-shifting five-speed transmission that lets riders develop these skills as they advance within the sport of motorcycling. Styled to mirror Suzuki’s championship-winning RM-Z and RMX models, this DR-Z arrives with a race-oriented look, while the sharp handling and strong low-end and mid-range power provide the get-up-and-go that defines Suzuki off-road bikes. The bike’s race-ready looks prove you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, because the DR-Z125L is an unassuming, easy-to-ride package packed with loads of fun. Bright Champion Yellow bodywork includes complimentary blue, black, and red race-inspired graphics.





2023 DR-Z125L

MSRP $3,499





Motocross

RM-Z450

The 2023 RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice, as its sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis continue the Suzuki tradition of extraordinarily precise handling and engaging performance.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of optimizing “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a widespread engine muscle with high peak power, and a strong, light, and more nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner or proven fuel-coupler system that is included with each 2023 RM-Z450.

The Champion Yellow bodywork is enhanced with a graphics package that features distinctive striping and Suzuki logos.





2023 RM-Z450

MSRP $8,999

RM-Z250

The choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, the 2023 RM-Z250 is ready for battle. The agile RM-Z250 combines the sleek, race-ready appearance of the RM-Z450 with a versatile engine and responsive chassis to deliver superior performance. Using Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor.

The RM-Z250 has always set the standard as the best handling 250 on the track. Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust, the RM-Z250’s engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev-range.

The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB-supplied suspension that includes a coil spring fork and a shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help keep the rider in control as the RM-Z250 carves up the racetrack.

Tuning the fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2023 RM-Z250 as it maintains its high standard for cornering performance.

The Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork is enhanced with distinctive striping and logo graphics.





2023 RM-Z250

MSRP $7,899

RM Army Edition Promotion

When you purchase a new 2023 RM-Z you will receive free RM Army Edition items that will make your new RM-Z even more battle-ready, with a race-spec Yoshimura full exhaust system and an exclusive RM Army graphics kit from Throttle Syndicate included at no charge! The RM Army Edition items will turn your new RM-Z into a full attack vehicle in the RM Army, absolutely free*, and includes the following:

Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust w/ Aluminum Muffler (ARV: $779.00).

Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99) and QR code for you to order discounted matching number plate graphics to complete your RM Army edition with your race number.

*Installation not included.

This promotion will run from July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022. The RM Army Edition parts and decals will be shipped to the dealership where the rider purchased the bike after registration is complete.





RM85

The 2023 RM85 continues to carry on the powerful tradition of racing excellence in the Suzuki motocross family. The reliable two-stroke engine produces smooth power at any speed with an emphasis on low- to mid-range performance. Just like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers class-leading handling for both experienced and rookie racers alike. With its smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win!

Champion Yellow bodywork with black fork protectors and guards provide a professional race look to the 2023 Suzuki RM85.

2023 RM85

MSRP $4,499

RM ARMY Amateur Racer Support

RM-Z and RM models are also perfect amateur racers, once inducted into the RM Army. Suzuki is serious about racing, and specifically “grassroots” and local and regional dealer-supported racing. Performance and durability have been the DNA of Suzuki and an integral part of our race-winning RM and RM-Z models since the very start!

See your local Suzuki Dealer involved with the RM Army Racer Support program for detailed information on how grass-roots racers can earn contingency when they race as part of the RM Army.