First Look: 2021 KTM Off-Road Model Range

Vital MX: No surprises from KTM with their 2021 off-road bike line-up. We see new graphics with some cool new colors and the only mechanical change is the piston in the 150 XC-W TPI. There is seven bikes total, with three two-stroke TPI machines (150, 250, 300), and four four-strokes; two XCF-Ws (350 and 500) and two EXC-Fs (350 and 500).

Introducing a series of refinements and key touches to its advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke model lineup for 2021, KTM has reinforced the best and most comprehensive Enduro range available in the market today.

For 2021, the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensures that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs, whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe.

KTM’s expertise and experience gained from the WESS Enduro World Championship, including rounds at Red Bull Romaniacs and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, among a range of other racing disciplines worldwide, permeate the evolving shape of KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI technology. The 2021 KTM Enduro portfolio is set apart by its fresh and truly READY TO RACE graphic scheme and updated color palette, while the major enhancements for 2021 include changes to suspension components, as well as engine refinements.

The KTM 300 XC-W TPI is the leading 2-stroke in the line with an impressive power-to-weight ratio and supreme handling to thrill even the most demanding rider. 2021 marks the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system. Breathing new life into the 2-stroke engine, TPI extended the possibilities for performance, rider experience and the delivery of dependable power right into the rider’s fingers. The advantages are clear: there is no need for re-jetting for the climate, altitude or conditions. Automatic and electronically applied oil injection is another major asset.

As with all KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI motorcycles in the 2021 ensemble, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI benefits from an additional external preload adjuster in the WP XPLOR front fork that allows for easy setting changes for varying track or trail conditions. Additionally, the ultra-lightweight KTM 150 XC-W TPI has been given a new piston, which brings increased performance, consistency and durability.

KTM refuses to kick down a gear in its mission to continue making the KTM EXC-F and XCF-W models the best dual-sport and offroad 4-stroke machines on the market. The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F models not only ensure their presence at the top of the dual-sport segment, but also make them serious consideration for any extreme offroad riders with high-quality WP XPLOR suspension, BREMBO brakes and an ultra-light chromoly steel frame.

Based on the same performance platform as the EXC-F models, the KTM 500 XCF-W and KTM 350 XCF-W machines make a definitive performance statement in the KTM 4-stroke Enduro line. With advanced Traction Control and Map selection activated with the touch of a button, controllable power is put to the ground in the most challenging terrain. As with all the models in the range, they also feature NEKEN handlebars, No-Dirt footpegs and CNC-milled hubs with GIANT rims fitted as standard equipment, encapsulating their READY TO RACE DNA.

Alongside the 2021 KTM Enduro models, dedicated lineups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle.

Bikes will be arriving in the summer. All details for each of the 2021 KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI models will be available on www.ktm.com from June 22 onwards.

The KTM 300 XC-W TPI has been at the forefront of the insane pace of development in the sport of Extreme Enduro. This nimble, lightweight all-terrain master fears no obstacle, and with the advent of TPI technology, has risen to ridiculous new heights. The refined bodywork and ergonomics make moving around a bliss, while the frame allows the rider to select a line with instant precision. An innovative and strong 3D stamped exhaust, as well as the impressive cooling and suspension, all help to make the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ready for the most extreme enduro challenges.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

293.2 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc

Bore/Stroke: 72 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 250 XC-W TPI





The KTM 250 XC-W TPI is the ultimate combination of power and rideability and sets a clear benchmark for intuitive handling, unique style and top performance. Thanks to its groundbreaking TPI (Transfer Port Injection) technology, this extreme machine continues to reach new heights, clearly demonstrating KTM's unrelenting commitment to 2-stroke development. Besides the renowned benefits of excellent fuel efficiency, clean exhaust emissions and the eliminated need for jetting, the KTM 250 XC-W TPI features a dynamic, lightweight frame. It was developed with feedback from factory riders and in hindsight, returns the favor by offering excellent rider feedback.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

249 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore/Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 103.4 kg / 227.9 lbs

2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI

This nimble, lightweight, extreme terrain master proudly features advanced TPI (Transfer Port Injection) technology. This means that there is no need for re-jetting or mixing fuel, making this easy-to-shred thoroughbred even simpler to ride and work on while delivering excellent fuel efficiency and clean exhaust emissions. Recognized for its supreme agility, the KTM 150 XC-W TPI benefits from a lightweight frame with class-leading flex characteristics that helps elevate rider and machine to incredible new levels of performance.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

143.99 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

NEW cast piston replaces the forged piston for improved durability while keeping weight to a minimum.

Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

Optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XC-W TPI machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah / Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto 39 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front / Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm; 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 9 l / 2.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 96.8 kg / 213.4 lbs





2021 KTM 500 XCF-W

The KTM 500 XCF-W takes everything riders love about the KTM 500 EXC-F and strips it down to an offroad-only model that packs a thrilling, big-bore punch while still delivering outstanding rideability thanks to industry-leading traction control and selectable maps. This awesome 510 cc SOHC single cylinder bombshell is surprisingly light with excellent agility and an incredible power-to-weight ratio, meaning the KTM 500 XCF-W provides nothing less than the most dynamic offroad experience available.

Offroad-only model that sheds the signals and mirrors and features more aggressive mapping and a less restrictive power pack than the KTM 500 EXC-F, meaning more power to put to the ground through the full-knobby tires and a lighter overall weight.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

NEW shift locker provides increased durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip in challenging terrain.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand, skid plate and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XCF-W machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 510.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 95 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 14:45

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 106.6 kg / 235 lbs

2021 KTM 350 XCF-W

The KTM 350 XCF-W takes everything riders love about the KTM 350 EXC-F and strips it down to a lean and powerful offroad only model. The advanced chrome-moly frame offers pinpoint handling while the DOHC engine turns out earth-ripping power and torque—both are kept under control by the industry leading traction control and selectable maps. The performance exhaust, premium WP suspension and ergonomic bodywork build on the successful formula of offering 250-like agility and 450-like power and make the KTM 350 XCF-W ready to dominate the trails.

Offroad-only model that sheds the signals and mirrors and features more aggressive mapping and a less restrictive power pack than the KTM 350 EXC-F, meaning more power to put to the ground through the full-knobby tires and a lighter overall weight.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip in challenging terrain.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand, skid plate and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM XCF-W machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:52

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm /12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop GEOMAX AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 105.2 kg / 231.9 lbs

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F

Stand back or hold on tight, this is the most powerful dual-sport motorcycle on the market. The latest generation KTM 500 EXC-F packs a thrilling 4-stroke punch while still delivering outstanding rideability. Thanks to its lightweight chassis and compact, high-tech engine, this awesome 510 cc SOHC single-cylinder bombshell is surprisingly light with excellent agility. As a result, it has an incredible power-to-weight ratio and provides nothing less than the most dynamic riding experience available.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched dual-sport performance.

NEW shift locker provides increased durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Continental TKC 80 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM EXC-F machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 510.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 95 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm / 12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 120/90-18” Continental TKC 80

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 109 kg / 240.3 lbs

2021 KTM 350 EXC-F

The success of the KTM 350 EXC-F has certainly made waves in the industry. Gaining instant recognition on its arrival in 2012, it has become a class-leading dual-sport model due to its 250-like agility and 450-like power. Ever since then, the 350 EXC-F has gained significantly in performance and torque, as well as handling and agility. This model delivers power even closer to a 450, while getting ever closer to the agility of a 250 - so, the basic idea of this bike is easy to see, and has been a recipe for success right from the start.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched dual-sport performance.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm is manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, offering exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight.

Light engine cases with a centralized shaft configuration move the crankshaft closer to the bike’s center of gravity for light handling and quick responsiveness.

Reinforced clutch cover for improved resistance against impacts in rocky terrain.

6-speed wide ratio transmission is perfectly suited for road and offroad duty.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Continental TKC 80 tires provide excellent performance while reducing unsprung weight.

Offroad specific features such as hand guards, a side stand and oversized tank ensure the 2021 KTM EXC-F machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Starter: Electric, Lithium Ion 12 V 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears, Wide Ratio

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 42 mm

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: NEKEN, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XPLOR USD Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XPLOR Shock with PDS

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 300 mm / 11.8 in; 310 mm /12.2 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 120/90-18” Continental TKC 80

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,482 mm ± 10 mm / 58.3 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 355 mm / 14 in

Seat Height: 960 mm / 37.8 in

Tank Capacity, Approx.: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx.: 107.8 kg / 237.6 lbs



