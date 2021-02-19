FXR Releases REVO LE 2021.5 Collection

February 19th, 2021 – The Revo Limited Edition collection is FXR's most advanced gear to date. Worn by professionals across the globe, the Revo Limited Edition line is truly taking athletic-fit, bold-style motocross gear to the next level.





REVO LE:

Known for its industry-leading comfort, our team of professional athletes across the globe wear off-the-shelf Revo gear. It fits and flows with the shape and movements of the next level motocross athlete. The road to the pro ranks is long and difficult, so we built our Revo gear to be just as tough. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Revo chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Check it out at FXRRacing.com.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo LE jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo LE jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have a positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

An all-new industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Main shell constructed of lightweight 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and durability

• Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints

REVO FLOW:

Keep your cool. Revo Flow taking FXR to a whole new degree. Engineered with the best perforated materials designed for increased air flow while exceeding wear and flexibility. Feel the flow for the hot days of summer.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo Flow jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo Flow jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Revo Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Revo Flow model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Revo chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow.

An all-new industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Lightweight perforated Omni-Stretch fabric which offers high levels of ventilation with maintaining strength and mobility.

• Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints

YOUTH REVO LE:

Speed has no age limit. Limited Edition gear now available for Youth. It fits and flows with the shape and movements of the next level motocross athlete. The road to the pro ranks is long and difficult, so we built our Revo gear to be just as tough. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Revo chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the right amount of airflow.

The Revo jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have a positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Main shell constructed of lightweight 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and durability

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop front and side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints

YOUTH REVO FLOW:

Be one of the coolest kids on the track. Engineered with the best perforated materials designed for increased air flow while exceeding wear and flexibility. Feel the flow for the hot days of summer.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Revo Flow jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Revo Flow jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Revo Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Revo Flow model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Revo chassis with adding for the first-time perforated fabrics for the maximum amount of airflow.

• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Lightweight perforated Omni-Stretch fabric which offers high levels of ventilation while maintaining strength and mobility.

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple top stitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop front and side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints