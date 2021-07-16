FXR Releases 2022 Helium Collection

July 16, 2021 – Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2022 Helium collection is no exception. With market-leading unrestricted performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the athletic fit delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more comfortable and connected while riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a higher standard for FXR’s already industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Check it out at FXRRacing.com

2022 Helium Jersey

FXR’s Helium Jersey features an athletic fit, constructed of lightweight polyester-spandex mesh combined with high performance polyester knit that provides superior air flow and positive fit in the arms and shoulders.

2022 Helium Pant

For 2022, FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, dialing in the right amount of stretch to have positive fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

An updated longer Auto-Buckle front closure system gives the rider more adjustability, while still having our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters. These components work to provide a positive, secure waist under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.