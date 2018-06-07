FXR Releases 2019 MX Gear Collection

Winnipeg, MB – FXR Factory Racing Inc. is proud to release the 2019 MX collection. Since 1996, FXR has been dedicated to creating high-performance racewear for world- class athletes.

The 2019 collection has been developed with feedback from team riders including Autotrader.com/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing teammates Jimmy Decotis and Kyle Peters, Jess Pettis and the Royal Distributing/FXR/Yamaha/MX101 team, Carglass Honda Racing’s Steven Clarke, Husqvarna Scandinavia’s Albin Elowson, and the legendary Mike Brown.

The premium Revo line is a rider and industry favorite. Refined for 2019, the ultra-lightweight, four-way stretch, slim-cut design provides exceptional performance with superior comfort. “My favorite gear. No Lie.” – Donn Maeda, Editor-In-Chief, Transworld Motocross.

Developed and tested with Keefer Inc. and top supercross pros, the all-new Helium line is FXR’s most technical MX product. “For 2019, we combined the stretch of Revo, the toughness and fit of Mission, with the weight and breathability of our Air lines,” Carson Soviak, Senior Product Development MX. “Helium utilizes perforated lightweight fabrics, with durable materials where you need it most. "For the hottest conditions, the toughest motos, and the longest days; the Helium Air line provides the lightest and most ventilated gear to keep you cool.

With a classic fit, the durability and performance of the Clutch line delivers unparalleled value with no compromises. Utilizing strategic stretch panels, triple topstitching, rein- forced leather, and 600D polyester fabric, the Clutch line will perform for all riders.

More information available at www.fxrracing.com/moto.