FXR Drops 2022 Podium Pro LE Gear

PODIUM PRO LE:

Daytona International Speedway - The World Center of Speed.

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Rider, Garrett Marchbanks will be making his 450 Class debut. For FXR Moto, there’s simply no other location more fitting to launch the Podium Pro LE Motocross Collection than Daytona. We are thrilled to introduce a bold new graphic design into the most innovative pant and jersey chassis on the market. Podium Pro LE incites an electrifying energy all its own, with an athletic inspired cut aligned with a premium comfort. There is simply no comparison in motocross today. Offering a choice of three colorways, (two with optional colorway jerseys), FXR continues to provide you with nothing short of the best for your on track fashion. When you launch gear at a place steeped in racing history, we make sure we continue to raise the bar with our own history. We are FXR.

Jersey:

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Podium Pro LE jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.

The Podium Pro LE jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort

• Slim fit design

• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction

• Shaped front collar for improved comfort

• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure

• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pant:

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Podium Pro LE Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Podium Pro LE model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Helium chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow.

An all-new industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

• M-2 chassis design to give the rider class-leading fit & mobility

• Lightweight perforated Omni-Stretch fabric which offers high levels of ventilation with maintaining strength and mobility.

• Auto-Buckle waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit

• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and increased contact area

• New updated yoke panel for improved mobility

• Dual-layer knee fabric with full-grain leather and abrasion-resistant inner fabric

• New durable mesh inserts on the back of the leg for added ventilation

• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability

• Adjustable Hook and Loop side waist system for a personalized fit

• Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security

• Polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort

• Fade-free sublimation prints



