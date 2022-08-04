FXR Drops 2022.5 Podium Pro LE Gear

- Bike Checks
More new goodies from FXR!
Check out the latest LE gear sets from our friends at FXR. They've been busy this year dropping new set after new set!
2022.5 PODIUM PRO: Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2022.5 PODIUM PRO is no exception. The Podium series pant is engineered, tested, and purpose-built by racers, for racers, and for those that push the limits and strive to get to the top of the box. The all-new pant chassis design features durable materials with engineered Omni-Stretch panels to deliver unrestricted performance and breathability, PODIUM PRO delivers pro-level performance at a mid-level price point
Podium Pro Jersey The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Podium Pro jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow.The Podium Pro jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.
Podium Pro Pant FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Podium Pro Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Podium Pro model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Helium chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow. An all-new, industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.