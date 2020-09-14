FXR Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Launch of 2021 Moto Collection

Sept 14th 2020 – Clutch Collection release.

Trusted by athletes across the globe, the Clutch collection is made for racers and riders of all kinds to get out and have fun on anything with two-wheels.

The 2021 Clutch collection features bright colors, high end styling, and FXR’s premium quality and construction at a price that won’t break the bank.

From the track to the trail and everything in between, the Clutch gear comes with the right mixture of everything you look for in a set of gear.

Clutch Jersey:

- FXR’s Clutch Jersey is designed and developed for optimized fit, using premium polyester Birdseye knit and moisture-wicking yarns for quick drying.

- Fade-free sublimations, a shaped front collar, and tapered cuffs make this jersey comfortable while still looking good.

Clutch Pant:

- FXR’s Clutch Pant is engineered for durability with coated 600D construction for strength and comfort. Reinforced panels are placed at both inner knees for heat and abrasion protection, while stretch inserts and pre-curved knees are added for flexibility and comfort.

- The Clutch Pant uses triple topstitching in critical areas for that extra strength and sticks with the tested and proven hook and loop adjustable waist system design. Add in a little upper body polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort and you have a solid pant that can handle anything you throw at it.

Website link - https://fxrracing.com/collections/new-arrivals-moto