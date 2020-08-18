Toggle
FXR Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Launch of 2021 Moto Collection

8/18/2020 2:48 PM

FXR Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Launch of 2021 Moto Collection

August 18, 2020 – FXR’s Helium collection defines absolute performance, bringing the right combination of fit, features, and function to get you to the top step of the podium. The athletic fit of the jersey/pant, combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials that are built on FXR’s M-2 Motion Chassis, delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more connected to the bike an maintain focus on your riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR has made numerous improvements to the Helium chassis, setting a higher standard for FXR’s already industry leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

Check out FXR's 2021 Moto Collection here: FXRRacing.com

