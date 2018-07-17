FOX RACING PARTNERS WITH PALA TO CREATE FOX RACEWAY









Fox Racing, the global leader in MX and MTB gear and apparel, announces a partnership with the Pala Band Of Mission Indians to create “Fox Raceway.” Located in Pala, CA, the Fox Raceway features world class motocross tracks, an all-new Fox Racing retail store, and many other features that make it the premier motocross track in Southern California.









“The Pala Band of Mission Indians have been tremendous motocross supporters for many years and we’re proud to partner with them. The goal of the Fox Raceway is not only to elevate the track experience, it’s also to support and grow the entire core motocross community.” – Jeff Taylor, Senior Vice President, Fox Racing









In addition to six beginner to pro-level motocross tracks, Fox Raceway has an all-new covered patio area, a fully stocked Fox retail store complete with product demo and jersey printing capabilities, the first “Jeff Emig’s Learn To Moto” center, and a year-round schedule of consumer activations.

Fox Raceway is located at 12799 California Hwy 76 in Pala, CA.

Hours of operation are Monday-Tuesday and Friday through Sunday from 8am-5pm.

For more information, go to www.foxraceway.com

Follow Fox Raceway on Instagram: @foxraceway





About Fox Racing

For over four decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brands original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, ambassadors and athletes all around the world