FOX RACING: FLEXAIR/360 RACEWEAR COLLECTIONS OFFICIAL VIDEO

Vital MX: You might have already seen our visit to the Fox HQ to talk about the new 2020 line of gear (if not check out this First Look). But here is the official video from Fox focused on their redesigned Flexair and 360 gear lines. The following is from Fox.





FOX RACING DEBUTS REDESIGNED FLEXAIR & 360RACEWEAR COLLECTIONS

FLEXAIR& 360 are Made for Split Decisions

August 1, 2019 – Irvine, CA –Riding moto requires split decisions constantly while on the bike, decisions which can mean the difference between winning and losing. This season we have completely re-thought the performance attributes of our racewear so you win regardless of choice. Whether you need the improved breathability and mobility of Flexair, or the superior durability of 360; the Fox MX 20 racewear collection will allow you to think fast and ride even faster.Durability or breathable mobility? The choice is yours.

The expectation of performance motocross racewear changed forever with the debut of Flexair in2015, and for it’s 5 year anniversary it is changing the game again. The new Flexair pant & jersey are designed to function seamlessly with the human body.

The Flexair combo delivers the highest level of breathable mobility with strategic venting and premium 4-way stretch materials. The pant sees major improvements with an innovative waist construction, new saddle material and strategic placement of stretch &rigid materials to achieve perfect function on the bike. The all-new construction of Flexair also introduces a drop in price for 2020, making our highest level racewear offering more obtainable to a wider range of riders.

The staple 360 racewear collection also gets a rebuild for MX20 with a focus on improved durability. The 360 collection blends rugged strength and agile movement into one fine-tuned jersey. Zonal pique paneling on the sleeves fight abrasion and slide outs in hard packed corners. Vented mesh paneling throughout keeps you cool on the bike and combines with the Rider Attack Position for a race ready, ergonomic fit. The totally redesigned pant sees an integration of rugged HD Dobby-weave nylon combined with our proven TruMotion zonal stretch materials. Silicone TPR logo treatments and a completely new waist system keep you going lap after lap. Premium abrasion resistant materials in high wear areas make the 360the choice for the toughest on and off-track conditions.

For more information, and to view the full MX20 range of Fox products, visit a local Fox Dealer or ‪www.foxracing.com

About Fox

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.



