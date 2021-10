FMF Vision Launches The Zacho Signature Goggle

Introducing the Zach Osborne Signature Edition FMF Powerbomb goggle. Zach embodies vision, commitment and success. FMF Vision is proud to support Zach Osborne, an American moto legend.

Features:

MSRP: $52.50

Removable nose guard deflects roost and debris

Anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens for clear vision

Triple layer moisture managing face foam soaks up sweat

45mm Ultra-wide silicon coated strap ensures a secure fit

9 retention points secure lens in frame

All adult FMF goggles share the same lens and tear-offs

Mirror lens model includes spare clear lens